Former UFC champion blasts Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating after Rafael Fiziev’s injury at UFC Vegas 79

Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev faced off in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 in an epic lightweight clash.

The fight was an even contest for as long as it lasted, until 'Ataman' suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the second round that put an end to the fight.

It appeared that Fiziev tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee while throwing a body kick, and Gamrot was credited with a TKO victory.

'Gamer' was understandably elated that he walked away with two pay checks, and that he would take over Fiziev's No.6 ranking on the lightweight roster. But his celebration in the octagon did not sit well with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, who called 'Gamer' out online.

'Sweet Dreams' took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted the following:

"Getting hype and dancing off of an injury win is lame asf!!!"

Rafael Fiziev is now set for a long stint on the sidelines, as the recovery time for a full ACL tear is generally between 6-12 months.

Despite Mateusz Gamrot's celebration in the octagon, which some may have deemed distasteful, he took to X following UFC Vegas 79 and shared a classy message with fans. He said:

"This wasn't how it was supposed to end, but I felt good and wanted to speed up with every minute. I wish Rafael a speedy recovery, he is a great guy. win is a win and I look forward to the next challenge. thank you all for your support!"

Mateusz Gamrot calls out Charles Oliveira, believes 'do Bronx' will lose to Islam Makhachev once again

Mateusz Gamrot wants to test his grappling skills against the UFC's all-time record holder in submission victories, Charles Oliveira.

'Gamer' called the Brazilian out following the UFC Vegas 79 main event, stating that Oliveira will be the only opponent he has faced who won't shy away from grappling exchanges.

'Do Bronx' is scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 next month. Gamrot believes that the fight will play out like the first clash between Oliveira and Makhachev, where the Dagestani submitted the Brazilian at UFC 280.

Mateusz Gamrot appeared in front of the media following his win over Rafael Fiziev and said:

"I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground... I wanna show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu... I think this guy will be the first guy in my career that wants to fight with me on the ground. I know he has a fight next month with [Makhachev]. My prediction is the result will be the same."

