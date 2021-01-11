Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo hints at making a comeback against Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo's latest tweet suggests that he may be eyeing a comeback against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cejudo - who retired after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 - has long been teasing his potential comeback, but we are yet to see Triple C back in action. However, in a recent tweet, Cejudo may have hinted that he wants to return to the UFC and challenge the current flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cejudo mentioned that the world would be a better place if everyone bent their knee to him. He followed those words up with two emojis - that of the Brazilian flag and a cash emoji.

In what looks like a veiled reference, Cejudo may be suggesting that he wouldn't mind fighting Figueiredo if the UFC approaches him with an appropriate offer.

This world would be a better place if everybody would just bend the knee to Triple C! 🇧🇷💴🐐🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/qW6AdfE25j — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 11, 2021

Both Cejudo and Figueiredo have been going back-and-forth, ever since the Brazilian recently implied that he wants to fight Cejudo.

"You know for sure it is (Henry) Cejudo. He talk a lot of sh**…(Cejudo needs) to shut up, shut up his mouth. You know what I mean? Now is the time for somebody to shut his mouth up. You know what I mean. Just silence Henry Cejudo and he (Deiveson Figueiredo) gonna do that," said Figueiredo's manager on his behalf to ESPN.

'Deiveson Figueiredo can't get my name out of his mouth' - Henry Cejudo

After Deiveson Figueiredo's challenge, Henry Cejduo didn't take long to respond. The 33-year-old stated that he wants to enjoy his retirement, but Figueiredo keeps on calling him out.

Yo @danawhite I’m really trying to enjoy my retirement but your bum fighter of the year can’t get my name out his mouth. Even though he has that smelly belt, he knows who the best in the world is! I just want to know where did he get that Kush from? 🌲 🔥 @daico_deusdaguerra pic.twitter.com/tKB0pgA2dV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 5, 2021

Henry Cejudo is widely known for his blunt callouts on Twitter, where he consistently targets his adversaries. From Cody Garbrandt to Alexander Volkanovski, the former UFC champ has thrown shade at some big names in the UFC ever since he retired.

Henry Cejudo first took a dig at Figueiredo when the Brazilian won the UFC flyweight championship after defeating Joseph Benavidez last July. And the two have constantly traded insults since.

Triple C's potential fight against Figueiredo could draw huge pay-per-view numbers, given how popular both of them are.