Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo shares parody video about a fight against social media sensation Hasbulla

Henry Cejudo remains one of the most entertaining fighters on social media despite having announced his retirement last year. The former two-division UFC champion recently took to Twitter to joke about a potential fight against social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

In a hilarious parody video uploaded by Cejudo, Hasbulla can be seen having a meal when Henry Cejudo's callout to him is played on television. Issuing a challenge in Russian, Triple C says:

"Nice to meet you. Henry Cejudo. Olympic champion. Double UFC champion. I'm gonna rip you apart."

After this, Hasbulla Magomedov packs a small gun and approaches Dana White demanding a fight with Cejudo. The UFC president immediately obliges and schedules the fight for the next day since Henry Cejudo had already consented to it.

Henry Cejudo also teased Hasbulla about needing a bigger gun and took a jibe at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. While both Hasbulla and Yan hail from Russia, Cejudo believes the teenager will give him a better fight than Petr Yan, who lost his title due to an illegal knee. Mocking Petr Yan's disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, Henry Cejudo wrote on Twitter:

"This Russian would give me a better fight than @petr_yan. Ps you’re going to need a bigger gun @hasbulla.magomedov #bendtheknee"

Hasbulla Magomedov has referenced a possible fight against Henry Cejudo

Hasbulla Magomedov is a Russian teenager who recently shot to fame in MMA circles. The 18-year old suffers from a disorder called GHD (Growth Hormone Disorder) which gives him a childlike appearance. Hasbulla Magomedov also hails from the same region as former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the two have been spotted together on more than one occasion.

Also known as 'Mini Khabib', Hasbulla Magomedov initially shot to fame over a reported upcoming fight against Tajik singer Abdu Rozik. Since becoming an internet sensation, Hasbulla has gone on to call out UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

In the same video, he also hints at Henry Cejudo as a potential opponent along with YouTuber turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul. However, picking Conor as his opponent of choice, Hasbulla says:

"I want to punish this one [McGregor], he talks too much. Yes, I want to punish him."

