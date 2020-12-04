Former UFC champion Michael Bisping trolls Jake Paul for thinking he has a chance against Conor McGregor

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is not impressed with Jake Paul calling out Conor McGregor.

Michael Bisping took to Twitter to troll the YouTuber for calling out the former 2 division UFC champion to a boxing match.

“I am dedicating my life to becoming the first ballet dancer with no knees. Dream big people!”, Tweeted Michael Bisping as a reply to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Raimondi had interviewed the YouTuber earlier in the day:

Paul had stated that he will be ‘dedicating his life to beating Conor McGregor’ and had shown interest in boxing his whole team.

I’m wiping my ass with Dillon Danis then Jake Paul vs. @TheNotoriousMMA will happen and will win. Don’t underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world. https://t.co/qilrPU2Etk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 1, 2020

Michael Bisping, who is also an active member of the UFC broadcast team mocked Paul for his comments.

‘The Count’ recently underwent knee replacement surgery and was alluding to the same while sarcastically showing a desire to be a ballet dancer.

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Michael Bisping has made his view clear on the development surrounding Paul and Mcgregor.

While Paul will continue to hunt for his next opponent in the boxing ring, Conor McGregor will be fighting Dustin Poirier in January next year at UFC 257.

Michael Bisping’s retirement and post-fight UFC career

Michael Bisping finally realized his lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion at UFC 199 defeating Luke Rockhold.

He would defend the title against Dan Henderson, avenging his brutal KO at the hands of Hendo at UFC 100.

Michael Bisping then welcomed Georges St. Pierre back to the octagon as the former welterweight champion fought Bisping for his middleweight crown.

“The Count” would lose the fight via submission in the 3rd round and was choked unconscious.

He then did a quick turnaround, fighting the up and coming youngster Kelvin Gastelum, 3 weeks after his GSP fight and would lose via a KO.

Throughout his MMA career, Bisping had trouble with his eyes ever since his retina was detached in his fight against Vitor Belfort.

He would later reveal that his knees had also started giving him trouble towards the end of his career.

Bisping would therefore announce his retirement from MMA in 2017.

He has since been an active part of the UFC broadcasting team serving both as a commentator and an in-ring interviewer on several occasions.

For his contributions to the UFC and his achievements in the Octagon which included winning season 3 of TUF, Michael Bisping was rightfully inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.