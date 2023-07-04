Former UFC champion spills hilarious reason behind rooting for Elon Musk against Mark Zuckerberg - "Afterparty will be somewhere in the moon"

A former UFC champion has put forth a hilarious reason behind rooting for Elon Musk in the latter's potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg. Over the past several years, US-based business magnates Musk and Zuckerberg have been regarded as business rivals.

The feud between the two tech billionaires reached a crescendo earlier this year when Musk jibed at Zuckerberg over his BJJ training. In a recent tweet, Musk suggested that he'd like to fight Zuckerberg.

Shortly after, Zuckerberg accepted the challenge, and the duo has since expressed interest in fighting one another in an MMA bout in the UFC organization. UFC president Dana White subsequently asserted that he'd be open to promoting the Musk-Zuckerberg fight.

In his latest interview with James Lynch for Fanatics View, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was asked for his views on the Musk-Zuckerberg matchup and whether he thinks the fight would happen. Blachowicz answered:

"I hope so. I believe in that. Maybe. This will be great, you know."

When asked if he'd be willing to train Musk or Zuckerberg for their fight, Blachowicz replied by saying:

"Yeah, why not? I can do this. I can show them how to [fight]."

Lynch chimed in and indicated that Blachowicz could likely train Musk or Zuckerberg after his own fight is done with.

The Polish MMA stalwart responded by alluding to the fact that Musk is known for his space exploration business ventures, including his exploration plans for the moon and the planet Mars. Blachowicz lightheartedly noted:

"After the fight. And if I would pick someone, I would say Musk, you know. Team Musk. Because, you know, afterparty will be somewhere in the moon or maybe in the Mars. It will be great."

Watch Blachowicz discuss the topic at 11:40 in the video below:

UFC Hall of Famer partakes in Team Musk's preparations ahead of possible Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

Dana White recently emphasized that the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight could be "the biggest fight in the history of the world." White has maintained that he'd most definitely promote their fight if they're serious about fighting each other.

The 52-year-old Elon Musk and the 39-year-old Mark Zuckerberg, who own social media corporations Twitter and Facebook respectively, are listed among the richest people in the world today. Regardless, they've apparently commenced MMA training and could possibly end up fighting.

Zuckerberg boasts the valuable experience of having trained in BJJ in recent years. Besides, he's continued to hone his BJJ and MMA skills in 2023 too.

Meanwhile, Musk has seemingly brought in UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and legendary BJJ and MMA coach John Danaher, among others, to help train him. Addressing his training session with Team Musk ahead of the proposed Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight, St-Pierre posted a post-training photo on Instagram and wrote:

"Great training session with 3 men I really admire. Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. « Not including me » 😂😂😂"

Only time will tell if they are serious about fighting each other.

