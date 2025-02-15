Former UFC champions debate on Dricus du Plessis potentially being "too small" for an Alex Pereira fight: "You could be big all you want"

The idea of an Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis matchup has gained renewed interest following the South African's recent middleweight title defense. Now, former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo shared their thoughts on the bout on their Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry podcast.

Ad

Unfortunately, Usman and Cejudo had a difference in opinion about du Plessis' chances against Pereira. While Usman believes the light heavyweight kingpin to have too great a size advantage for du Plessis, Cejudo disagrees, arguing that du Plessis' grappling skill could neutralize Pereira's physicality.

'Triple C' said:

"He's just too small. I don't believe that. You could be big all you want, if size mattered, Kamaru, the giraffe would be the king of the jungle."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Usman dismissed Cejudo's argument by, again, referencing how much larger Pereira looked compared to du Plessis in the UFC 312 post-fight proceedings, Cejudo insisted that du Plessis' wrestling could prove more important.

"But if you know how to use your technique, stylistically use your wrestling, I give DDP more of a chance than I would give Ilia [Topuria] to become champ-champ."

Check out Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo arguing over Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Du Plessis is indeed a wrestling and submission threat. However, Pereira's physicality is unlike anything seen before. Not only does he hold tremendous punching power in his left hook, his size even dumbfounded former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

In fact, Pereira's size is such that he has experienced tremendous success a division above at light heavyweight, where he now reigns as champion.

Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis has been teased before

Despite previously expressing an interest in competing at heavyweight, Alex Pereira shifted his attention to Dricus du Plessis, who is the current middleweight champion. In a stunning turn of events, 'Poatan' revealed his desire to the South African star, who countered with his own offer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Instead of Pereira cutting weight to make 185 pounds again, 'Stillknocks' would instead move up to light heavyweight and challenge Pereira for his light heavyweight strap. However, a bout between the pair has never been teased by the UFC, who has shown minimal interest in promoting du Plessis as is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.