Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor reveals his plans for 2021: 'I will commit to the 155lb division!

Conor McGregor confirmed that he is aiming to fight in the UFC lightweight division in 2021. The Irishman has previously fought in three weight divisions in UFC - featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

McGregor has been booked to take on fellow contender Dustin Poirier in January next year in the 155 lbs division. The 32-year-old already holds a win against the American in the featherweight division back in 2014.

Replying to a question from a fan, McGregor committed to the 155 lbs division due to the matchups offered by various fighters. However, he refused to rule out a run in the Welterweight division.

"For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also however. You know me for doubling up..."

Conor McGregor to fight in the Lightweight division in 2021

Conor McGregor is primed to make his return to the Octagon, one year since the fight with Donald Cerrone in January 2020. The Irish mixed martial artist wanted to fight three times in the current year, but the pandemic and politics between UFC and the fighter forced him to wait on the sidelines.

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia compete against Dustin Poirier of United States

McGregor has previously hinted that he is using the Poirier fight to prepare for a potential pro-boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao. The Phillippines legend is also a southpaw, like Poirier.

"Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation. It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again. Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair," said McGregor in a tweet.

Pacquiao's representative Jayke Joson also confirmed plans for a Conor McGregor bout in 2021:

"For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic," he said.