Former UFC fighter accuses father of r**e and sexual abuse during teenage years: "I endured due to the fear of repercussions"

It is common for UFC fighters to channel their personal issues into training and competition as combat sports often attract people from challenging backgrounds. Training and fighting can restore a sense of control and empowerment in people who feel helpless because of their personal trauma.

Former UFC fighter Kay Hansen recently shared her story of sexual abuse at the hands of her father in the 'Diary' documentary series for her current organization, Invicta FC.

For some, the physical and mental demands of training and competition provide a welcome outlet from the emotional anguish they are experiencing. Fighting is a great way for people who have experienced trauma to let out their pent-up feelings.

Hansen tweeted a link to the short documentary along with the following note:

“My successes and struggles have all been in the public eye for many years, but everyone has a story behind the scenes. I was raped/SA [sexually assaulted] by my father as a teenager for years. Fighting/training was my escape, and the only form of reality I really had control over.”

Invicta FC launched the 23-minute video documentary on Tuesday, which was made by a team including Jorge Barbosa, Cynthia Vance, and Mark Johnston, among others.

The film gives a picture of the grueling and emotional path that led Kay Hansen to cut ties with her father, her lifelong mentor, and the subsequent emotional relief and rebuilding process. Hansen added:

“I tell my story, not to ‘help people get to know me,’ but to use the platform my sport has given me to inspire courage in someone who is, or once was, in a similar situation. Sexual abuse is far too common, but often times swept under the rug. You do not have to go through this alone. You deserve peace and justice. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Check out the documentary below:

When is former UFC fighter Kay Hansen's next fight?

Former UFC fighter Kay Hansen made her octagon debut against Jinh Yu Frey back in June 2020, winning the fight by submission. However, since that victory, she has lost her next three bouts, resulting in her release from the organization in April 2022.

She signed with Invicta FC following her release from the UFC, but has yet to compete for the promotion. Before signing with the world leader in MMA, Kay Hansen fought eight times under the Invica FC banner.

