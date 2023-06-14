Former UFC fighter turned Onlyf*ns star slams fans over death threats sent to Miranda Maverick

Flyweight up-and-comer Miranda Maverick recently suffered a decision loss against Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 289. 'Fear The' was accused of a lackluster effort in her loss against the Canadian at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

A -245 favorite going into the fight, Maverick subsequently shared that she has since been receiving death threats on social media. Former UFC fighter turned OnlyF*ns model, Kay Hansen has now extended her support to Miranda Maverick.

Hansen noted that a section of fans, unfortunately, find it justified to give fighters death threats for spoiling their parlay bets, etc. Hansen wrote on Twitter:

"A handful of mma fans send death threats for anything. “Make them” lose their parlay-death threat. Win in a way they don’t “approve of”-death threat. Post a selfie-death threat. I’ve learned to not even read comments. Anything is possible behind a keyboard lol. You’d be surprised"

Kay Hansen further specified that she wasn't generalizing the entire MMA fanbase at large. The 23-year-old added:

"And I said a handful not all fans haha lots of amazing and supportive ppl. Just easy for some to say ANYTHING behind a nameless faceless account"

Miranda Maverick speaks up on receiving death threats after Jasmine Jasudavicius fight

Miranda Maverick edged out the first round of her UFC 289 encounter against Jasmine Jasudavicis, likely with leg kicks. However, Jasudavicius put on an excellent grappling display to win round 2 before asserting her superiority in the final round to secure a decision victory.

Maverick subsequently claimed that her left eye went 'completely blind' in the third round. However, fans refused to cut 'Fear The' any slack, bombarding her with death threats and suicide suggestions. The 25-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"I've received so many death threats, messages telling me to commit suicide, kill myself, etc in the past 2 days, it is insane. Just because we have a blue check by our names doesn't mean we are invincible. Mind you, I ignore these clowns but to those who struggle with what social media thinks of you, remember most keyboard warriors don't have much to show for their lives. Go after something with all the effort you have and regardless of the result know you put your all on the line. "

