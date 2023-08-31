Former UFC light heavyweight champ slams Sean O'Malley for comments on wife, says he can 'never be a good father'

Sean O'Malley has recently been at the center of controversy following comments he made about his wife on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk.

'Sugar' was captured saying that he and his wife, Danya Gonzalez, practice an open relationship, which means that they are allowed to seek partners. However, according to O'Malley, Gonzalez is not permitted to do so, while he is.

The fighter has come under fire from many people for his comments, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who recently bashed O'Malley as a parent.

Belfort took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the following message with the UFC bantamweight champion:

"Reading this deeply saddened me. It's disheartening to see that many professional athletes end up with multiple ex-wives due to such behaviors. You serve as a negative role model for this generation. I genuinely hope that one day you reflect upon and change this terrible behavior. While you may be a great fighter, your actions as a father and husband are deplorable."

He further wrote:

"Realize that a man who lacks respect for his wife and the mother of his children can never be a good father. I would love to punch your ugly face in a boxing match. Your uncle @danawhite will never let be possible, But all the women would purchase the pay-per-view. To see the whooping that I will give you."

Sean O'Malley suggests Aljamain Sterling should move to featherweight

Sean O'Malley took on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston last weekend. 'Sugar' secured victory in emphatic fashion after knocking out 'Funk Master' in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion.

Sterling's nine-fight winning streak was ended by 'Sugar', who believes it might be time for the former champion to move to 145 pounds.

Prior to UFC 292, 'Funk Master' had discussed moving up to challenge Alexander Volkanovski, but following his loss, Sterling admitted that he may have to reconsider his future.

O'Malley stated it might be better for 'Funk Master' in the long run if he moved up a weight class, after Aljamain Sterling revealed he had already gained 40 pounds since UFC 292.

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, the bantamweight champion said:

"Yeah Aljo said he weighed 174 [pounds] or something like that, it's f***ing insane. I'm probably 154/155 [pounds] right now... Got back Sunday, back to the gym Monday with Brandon, working, lifting. Trying to strengthen s**t just so I don't get injured, had three good lifts last week... But yeah, I mean if you blow up that big just naturally, you should go to 145 [pounds]."

