Former UFC light heavyweight vet makes "teep" suggestion after Conor McGregor shares fresh training snaps from SBG Ireland

Footage of Conor McGregor sparring has become sparce as of late. The Irishman is expected to face three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at some point. Unfortunately, his issues with USADA remain unresolved, so as things stand, 'The Notorious' is still ineligible for a UFC return this year.

In the meantime, the former UFC lightweight champion has been busy with other ventures and has kept fans occupied with his appearances on The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Michael Chandler. Recently he took to Instagram to post a series of images of himself training, which drew the attention of Jimi Manuwa:

Manuwa was once a UFC light heavyweight, known for his abundance of punching power and vulnerable chin, making him a glass cannon of sorts. He popped up in the comment section of the Irishman's Instagram post, suggesting that McGregor use the teep/front kick to the body during training:

Jimi Manuwa's comment

It is an interesting suggestion, especially considering that Conor McGregor made frequent use of the teep during his featherweight run. When he faced Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight title, 'The Notorious' used the teep to the body to sap his gas tank until Mendes tired significantly.

However, since his ascension to lightweight, McGregor has largely abandoned his kicks, the teep and spinning back-kick especially. His own cardio suffered from his use of kicks at a heavier weight class, as evidenced by how quickly he gassed out against Nate Diaz in the pair's first clash at UFC 196.

He later adopted a more boxing heavy approach after his return from his crossover boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

What happened to Conor McGregor at his aunt's funeral?

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor is a magnet to controversy. Wherever he goes, something is bound to happen, whether good or bad. The Irishman recently attended his aunt's funeral service at Prenton, Merseyside. Initially, things were calm and he even posed for some pictures.

Not long afterwards, however, he was forced to flee the premises after a brawl broke out. The incident is still unclear in terms of details, but McGregor was seen hurrying to his car alongside security.