Former UFC star admits to being "p*ssed off" with Alex Pereira's performance against Magomed Ankalaev: "It was a bit lazy and one-sided on his part"

A former UFC lightweight is disappointed with Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance. At UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev dethroned 'Poatan' via unanimous decision.

Ad

Many believe the Brazilian delivered a subpar performance against the challenger, who mixed up his wrestling and striking to perfection en-route to the unanimous decision win.

Ankalaev later revealed that he planned to strike with the Brazilian champion for the first three rounds. As witnessed, the later rounds were grappling heavy.

'Poatan' could not unleash his powerful left hook throughout the bout and although he used his leg kicks efficiently and also stopped numerous takedowns, it was not enough to successfully defend his UFC light heavyweight strap.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Paul Felder has given his honest reviews on Pereira's UFC 313 sub-par performance. In Felder’s recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast, he said:

"He never really opened up. I thought the same thing. I was getting I don’t wanna say mad I’m not his coach, I’m not a training partner but as a fan of the guy and somebody that I like to see perform, I was p*ssed off dude."

Ad

He added:

"I agree that it was a bit lazy and one sided on his part for a guy that’s got dynamite and apparently rocks in those hands. He never let them go. That’s just lazy."

Check out Paul Felder's comments about Alex Pereira below (9:55):

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 negotiations are already underway

Magomed Ankalaev, the new UFC light heavyweight champion who dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313, has revealed to the Russian media that negotiations are already underway for a potential rematch with Pereira.

He said:

"The negotiations are ongoing. At the moment I don’t know who will be next for me. But we agreed instantly if they want a rematch we are ready.

Ad

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ankalaev had previously tweeted offering 'Poatan' a rematch anytime he desires. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has also hinted that 'Poatan' will get a chance to avenge his loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.