"FOUR GOATS" - Fans react to Terence Crawford hanging out with musical legends Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent

Terence Crawford recently accompanied hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent for a prestigious event in Los Angeles, California, USA. Fight fans soon chimed in with their responses to the same.

Dr. Dre (real name: Andre Romell Young), a 59-year-old Compton-born rapper and record producer, has long been a mainstay in the American entertainment industry. The Hollywood icon and music legend was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. For the special occasion, fellow rap icons such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent were with Dre.

Terence Crawford, who's beheld as one of the greatest boxers in the world today, was with Dr. Dre at the event. 'Bud' subsequently took to his official Instagram handle to post a photograph of himself with Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent. The 36-year-old pugilist's statement in his post read as follows:

"Major congratulations @drdre on your Hollywood star. Honored to have been a part of your special day today. Long overdue and very well deserved."

The photo piqued the interest of the combat sports community, with many praising Crawford for his look in it. Others appreciated it for featuring multiple legends. One Instagram commenter suggested that the picture is indicative of 'Bud' having been accepted by the hip-hop legends' crew, which, in turn, proves how genuine he is.

Besides, one netizen congratulated Dr. Dre on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Another fan alluded that Eminem had walked out 'Bud' for his high-profile boxing match against Terence Crawford and that it was one of the most epic ring entrances ever. Multiple commenters hailed the four hip-hop G.O.A.T.s (Greatest Of All Time), with one fan writing:

"FOUR GOATS"

Is Terence Crawford on a collision course with a fellow undefeated boxing star?

Terence Crawford's most recent fight witnessed him defeat Errol Spence Jr. via ninth-round TKO in July 2023. 'Bud' thereby defended his WBO welterweight championship. In addition, the victory bagged him the WBA (super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles. As of late, speculation has abounded that Crawford could box UK star Chris Eubank Jr. next.

Terence Crawford's opponent and comeback date haven't been officially announced. Nevertheless, the belief is that 'Bud' could challenge fellow unbeaten boxer Tim Tszyu next. Crawford has reportedly capitalized on his status as the WBO 'super champion' in the welterweight division.

'Bud' has activated his status and become the mandatory challenger in the super-welterweight division, placing him in line for a shot at the Australian Tim Tszyu's WBO super-welterweight title. A potential bout between Tszyu and Crawford hasn't been officially confirmed.

However, the consensus is that he could fight the winner of the Tim Tszyu-Sebastian Fundora fight that'll transpire on March 30, 2024.

