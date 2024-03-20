"France has some of the best crowds" - Fans react as UFC sets sights on 2024 return to Paris' Accor Arena with a potential Ciryl Gane main event

Fans are thrilled about rumors of a UFC Paris event potentially featuring a Ciryl Gane main event later this year.

In September 2023, the UFC held its second event in Paris, France, which showcased the country's premiere talent in the promotion. Since then, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) traveled to the same venue (Accor Arena) and solidified the passionate fans as some of the best in the world.

Earlier today, CULTURE MMA, a French media outlet, reported the UFC is planning to return to Paris for another event later this year. The news was revealed on X with the following message:

"BREAKING According to our sources, #UFCParis 3 will take place on September 28, 2024 at the Accor Arena Ciryl Gane should be the MAIN EVENT."

French fans have gained a positive reputation in the MMA community for being outgoing supporters of their fighters. Therefore, the rumors of UFC Paris 3 created plenty of buzz on X, including the following messages:

"Ciryl Gane vs Sergei Pavlovich as the headliner would go crazy"

"France has some of the best crowds in the sport"

"CIRYL IS BACK YESSSSS"

Who is the most likely opponent for Ciryl Gane's return at UFC Paris?

In March 2023, Ciryl Gane suffered a significant setback in his fighting career when heavyweight champion Jon Jones submitted him in round one. Six months later, Gane returned to the UFC Paris 2 main event and bounced back with a second-round knockout win against Serghei Spivac.

The question is, what's next for Gane? Well, the UFC heavyweight division has no clear future due to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic getting postponed. Therefore, top contenders like 'Bon Gamin' are in a position where they might have to secure several wins in the top five before being considered for a title shot opportunity.

When it comes to Gane's next fight, fans have called for him to face number three-ranked Sergei Pavlovich. The hard-hitting Russian was riding a six-fight winning streak, all KO/TKOs, before Tom Aspinall knocked him out in round one for the interim heavyweight title.

It should be noted that Gane vs. Pavlovich is only a rumor.