Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou parted ways with the organization after unsuccessful negotiations for a contract extension. Over time, Ngannou's relationship with the UFC gradually deteriorated, leading to a strained dynamic between the parties involved.

The Cameroonian fighter firmly believes that his rift with UFC President Dana White primarily arose from his strong desire to have more control over his contractual agreements.

However, a new chapter has now begun for Francis Ngannou as he recently inked a lucrative deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League). This move marks a significant development in his career, as the PFL has not only welcomed Ngannou with open arms but has also ensured that all his contractual demands have been met.

In a recent revelation on the LeBatardShow, Francis Ngannou has made a startling allegation, suggesting that he felt "captive" under his previous contract with the UFC. The heavyweight fighter has shed light on the financial aspects of his dealings with the organization, unveiling astonishing figures that are involved in his contractual arrangements:

"I had a 8 fight contract, and I wanted to fulfill that contract but they didn't allow me since I wasn't going to sign another contract. Because they knew if I fulfill that contract, I'm automatically free. They used some kind of a dirty game there, freeze me out and they knew how much I was getting to fight, which wasn't much at all, just few pennies."

'The Predator' added:

"My contract was exclusive so I didn't have any other source of revenue, but they were holding me captive in that. And then they tried act like I want more money. I didn't wanted more money, if it was about more money I would have signed the contract because there was more money into those contract. I was offered $100-$120k for main card fight."

According to past reported fighter pay reports, Ngannou did indeed have a contractual guarantee of $100,000 circa 2019 after his defeat of Cain Velasquez, but as of 2020 he made over $200,000 after defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and over $600,000 for his final fight in the UFC.

Check out Ngannou's remarks below:

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow



youtube.com/watch?v=skQrY9… Francis Ngannou ( @francis_ngannou ) explains how the UFC "played a dirty game" and "held him captive" in his contract by not granting him fights. AND, for the first time, Ngannou reveals the exact, shocking dollar amount involved in the UFC deal... Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) explains how the UFC "played a dirty game" and "held him captive" in his contract by not granting him fights. AND, for the first time, Ngannou reveals the exact, shocking dollar amount involved in the UFC deal...📺 youtube.com/watch?v=skQrY9… https://t.co/o1WgjCqKmC

Francis Ngannou's manager discusses his expulsion from the UFC

The MMA community was taken aback by Francis Ngannou's unexpected departure from the UFC, making him the first reigning champion to part ways with the promotion since B.J. Penn's departure in 2004. This surprising move by the former heavyweight champion has left fans and pundits speculating about the reasons behind his departure.

Ngannou's manager, Marquel Martin revealed in a recent interview on The MMA Hour that there was a real possibility of 'The Predator' staying at the UFC:

"I thought it got very close. I wasn't a part of the conversations in the fourth quarter, if you will, and you can probably guess why, but in my conversations post-those dinners, there was a real chance that he was going to sign. It just had to be under the right terms."

Check out Martin's entire conversation here:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"This dude got offered the biggest contract outside of Conor [McGregor]... and he said no, because it wasn’t about just money.”



youtube.com/watch?v=5vJ5yO… Marquel Martin feels Francis Ngannou got "very close" to re-signing with the UFC, but they couldn't agree on terms."This dude got offered the biggest contract outside of Conor [McGregor]... and he said no, because it wasn’t about just money.” Marquel Martin feels Francis Ngannou got "very close" to re-signing with the UFC, but they couldn't agree on terms."This dude got offered the biggest contract outside of Conor [McGregor]... and he said no, because it wasn’t about just money.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=5vJ5yO… https://t.co/gucpTlzoXC

Poll : 0 votes