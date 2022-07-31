"You don't stop that in Texas" - Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, and other UFC fighters and fans call out referee Dan Miragliotta for "bad stoppage" of Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich fight

UFC fighters and fans are unhappy with the stoppage of the UFC 277 clash between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich. MMA Twitter called out referee Dan Miragliotta for a 'bad stoppage' in the immediate aftermath of the bout.
Pavlovich started teeing off on Lewis after connecting flush with a left hook less than a minute into the fight. Miragliotta intervened as a visibly hurt Lewis stumbled to the floor and covered up. 'The Black Beast' was seemingly trying to get back on his feet and immediately protested the stoppage.
Watch the sequence below:
Several UFC fighters like Francis Ngannou, Belal Muhammad, and Daniel Cormier seem to find Lewis' protest justified. According to Muhammad, a bout is not stopped like that in the state of Texas, where the UFC 277 card went down. 'Remember the Name' wrote:
"You don’t stop that in Texas"
Ngannou and 'DC' also deemed it to be an early stoppage.
Former UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa sympathized with Lewis for the unfair stoppage in front of his home crowd.
UFC light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill, who fights Thiago Santos next weekend, urged the UFC to get such faulty officiating out of their system.
Several UFC fans also questioned the stoppage as Lewis has a history of comebacks.
Derrick Lewis has lost his last three bouts in Texas
Derrick Lewis was riding a five-fight win streak at one point, putting him on a collision course with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. Lewis was picked apart by the Frenchman en route to a third-round TKO loss in front of his home crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
'The Black Beast' bounced back with a first-round knockout win over Chris Daukaus, and the UFC sent him back to Texas for a banger against Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa faceplanted Lewis with a vicious elbow in round two, making it his second consecutive loss at the Toyota Center.
Tonight's controversial stoppage loss against Sergei Pavlovich was Lewis' third consecutive loss in the state of Texas. The victory in Texas for 'The Black Beast' came via a unanimous decision against Ilir Latifi back at UFC 247 in February 2020.