Francis Ngannou gives suggestive reactions to Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua fights - "Licking my lips"

Francis Ngannou closely monitored the high-stakes action at 'The Day of Reckoning' boxing event held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The co-headlining bouts featured heavyweight boxing sensations Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in separate matchups. Joshua secured victory with a fifth-round technical knockout against Otto Wallin, while Joseph Parker stunned Wilder with a unanimous decision victory.

While the doubleheader was initially poised to set the stage for a March clash between Wilder and Joshua, the unexpected turn of events now positions Parker as a potential contender for that bout. The winner of the upcoming matchup aims for a shot at the undisputed championship, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk set to lock horns for the title on February 17, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, who ascended to the No. 10 spot in the WBC heavyweight rankings after his epic 'Battle of the Baddest' with Tyson Fury, appeared keenly interested in the developments at the recent event. Expressing suggestive reactions, Ngannou remarked:

"Great performance tonight AJ."

"Licking my lips after watching this fight... @RiyadhSeason #BattleOfTheBaddest"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou officially earned recognition in the boxing world recently, securing the No. 10 spot in the World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings. This acknowledgment comes on the heels of Ngannou's remarkable performance against Tyson Fury on October 28, where he came close to achieving one of the most significant upsets in boxing history.

The WBC's decision to rank Ngannou is unprecedented, especially considering his lack of professional boxing wins. However, this ranking holds substantial weight as it positions Ngannou as a legitimate contender for the WBC heavyweight championship. This opens the door for potential clashes against the likes of Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, or the co-headliners of 'The Day of Reckoning' boxing event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.