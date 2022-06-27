"The kings of the game are here" - Francis Ngannou poses at UFC PI alongside Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou has put forth an Instagram post featuring photographs of himself and Israel Adesanya at the UFC PI (Performance Institute) in Las Vegas.

Reminding the MMA world of the ‘3 Kings’ of the sport, Ngannou thereby also referenced the one king who wasn’t present in the photos, their close friend Kamaru Usman.

Cameroon’s Ngannou is the UFC heavyweight champion, whereas Nigerian-New Zealand fighter Adesanya is the UFC middleweight champion. Meanwhile, Nigerian-American Usman is the UFC welterweight champion.

Francis Ngannou captured the heavyweight title by knocking out Stipe Miocic in their rematch in March 2021. Following this, Ngannou, Adesanya, and Usman have come to be known as the ‘3 Kings’ of MMA representing the continent of Africa.

The statement attached to Ngannou’s Instagram post reads as follows:

“The Kings of The Game are here 🇳🇬🇨🇲 #3kings #AfricaSons”

Francis Ngannou competed in the final fight of his UFC contract in January. Additionally, the duration of Ngannou’s UFC contract expires this December. ‘The Predator’ has consistently maintained that he’d love to re-sign with the UFC, albeit only if he’s given a pay raise and allowed to compete in the sport of boxing as well.

He’s currently recovering from knee injury issues. ‘The Predator’ recently suggested that when he returns in 2023, he’d like to face boxing great Tyson Fury in their much-discussed hybrid rules fight. It’ll purportedly be a boxing match contested with 4-ounce MMA gloves.

Of the three current UFC champions representing Africa, it’s middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya who’s set to return to the octagon next. UFC middleweight champion Adesanya will defend his title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2.

Many believe that despite Adesanya’s dominant reign as the 185-pound champion, the otherworldly KO power that Cannonier brings to the table poses a legitimate threat to ‘Izzy’ at UFC 276.

Chael Sonnen calls for UFC to promote Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman as the three kings of Africa

Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is set to defend his belt against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20th.

Speaking of which, a Twitter user recently indicated that a potential UFC Africa event featuring Adesanya, Usman, and Francis Ngannou wouldn’t materialize because Ngannou might never fight again. Ngannou responded by tweeting that he’s just getting started and added the ‘3 Kings’ reference to his tweet.

In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, MMA legend Chael Sonnen opined that the UFC has struck promotional gold with their three UFC champions of African origin. Urging the UFC to promote them as the three kings of Africa, 'The American Gangster' said:

“I think that's what Francis was referencing and I hope that he was. I do. I hope that's the three kings. I hope those guys run with it. I hope the UFC gets behind it. I hope you guys get behind it. It's one of the great angles ever."

