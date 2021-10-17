Francis Ngannou reveals two dream opponents he would have liked fighting in their prime

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently revealed that he would have loved to have two iconic boxers in their prime.

While speaking to Jeff Wittek at Jeff's Barbershop, 'The Predator' revealed that he'd have loved to face the legendary Muhammad Ali and the frightening Mike Tyson in their primes inside a boxing ring.

While getting a haircut, Francis Ngannou said:

"I think I'll put Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson [as my dream opponents]."

Undoubtedly one of the scariest individuals to ever grace the UFC octagon, Francis Ngannou became the heavyweight champion after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

The Cameroonian made his UFC debut back in 2015 and went on a six-fight winning streak before facing Miocic the first time around. Ngannou lost the fight at UFC 220 but used it to fuel his exponential growth and improvement.

The African is now set to face interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 where the two titans will clash for the undisputed heavyweight throne. 'Bon Gamin' won the interim belt after defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Francis Ngannou hinted at a move to boxing; said he had to borrow money for his training camps

As talks of fighter pay continue to ignite by the day, Francis Ngannou joined Jon Jones, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, and others in advocating for rightful remuneration for UFC fighters.

'The Predator' recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and showed his disregard towards payouts in the UFC. When asked if he was unhappy with regards to Fury and Wilder earning more money than him, Ngannou said:

"Well, it [MMA] is more difficult [than boxing]. I feel I should not be needing to borrow money for my training camp. At some point, I'm gonna go after those money. I'm gonna go to that boxing for sure... I'm not challenging the system, I'm just saying my right."

