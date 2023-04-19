Francis Ngannou’s long-awaited boxing debut may get postponed until 2024 due to Saudi Arabia’s mega-show plans

It’s now been the best part of four months since former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou departed the UFC as a free agent. Unfortunately for fans of ‘The Predator’, it doesn’t seem like we’re going to see him in action any time soon.

Ngannou has set his sights on a big-time boxing match with current heavyweight king Tyson Fury, and as recently as January, ‘The Gypsy King’ claimed to be interested in accepting his challenge, stating the following:

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of contract with the UFC, you wanna earn some big boy money, come see the Gypsy King and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet.”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Tyson Fury appears to be interested in Francis Ngannou again Tyson Fury appears to be interested in Francis Ngannou again https://t.co/LpGp9DEL3J

Despite this, though, news has emerged today that Fury, as well as his fellow heavyweight superstars Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, may instead be preparing for a big night of fights in December.

According to Michael Benson on Twitter, promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that a mega-show featuring Fury vs. Usyk and Wilder vs. Joshua may be put together in Saudi Arabia.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has declared that reps in the Middle East want to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ON THE SAME NIGHT in December in a mega deal that he believes could be worth “up to $400MILLION” in fighter purses if it gets made. [ Eddie Hearn has declared that reps in the Middle East want to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ON THE SAME NIGHT in December in a mega deal that he believes could be worth “up to $400MILLION” in fighter purses if it gets made. [ @IFLTV ‼️ Eddie Hearn has declared that reps in the Middle East want to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ON THE SAME NIGHT in December in a mega deal that he believes could be worth “up to $400MILLION” in fighter purses if it gets made. [@IFLTV]

Fury vs. Usyk was already planned to take place this year, but negotiations for the fight recently fell apart when the fighters and their camps couldn’t come to a deal.

If the planned show in Saudi Arabia goes ahead, naturally, Ngannou would once again find himself on the outside looking in.

‘The Predator’ is not short of options, but as he turns 37 years old in September, his window of opportunity in his prime may well be beginning to close, particularly if he doesn’t fight until 2024.

What other options does Francis Ngannou have outside of boxing?

If Francis Ngannou can’t get a big-money boxing match with one of the world’s top heavyweights signed for 2023, is he then out of options? Not exactly.

‘The Predator’ has a number of offers from MMA promotions waiting on the table for him, with perhaps the most concrete rumor linking him to the PFL.

According to recent reports, PFL President Ray Sefo is still negotiating with Ngannou and has stated that his aspirations to box wouldn’t be an issue for him in the promotion.

Scott Coker, meanwhile, poured hot water on reports that ‘The Predator’ would be joining Bellator MMA, stating that his chances of inking the former UFC champ were “50/50”.

There is, of course, a slim chance that Francis Ngannou could return to the UFC in the near future. Recently, former middleweight contender Chael Sonnen suggested that this would be his best option, urging him to “wake up” and call Dana White.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/04/ufc-ne… 'Like a deer in the headlights': Chael Sonnen says Francis Ngannou has to 'wake up' and call Dana White (via @MMAjunkieRadio 'Like a deer in the headlights': Chael Sonnen says Francis Ngannou has to 'wake up' and call Dana White (via @MMAjunkieRadio) mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/04/ufc-ne…

