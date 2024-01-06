Francis Ngannou set to achieve monumental feat within just five months of pro-boxing career with Anthony Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou first stepped into the boxing ring as a professional when he laced up his gloves against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last October. Now, the French-Cameroonian is set to claim another unique achievement by taking on Anthony Joshua in March.

In a post on X, Journalist Michael Benson lauded the Predator's unique achievement, noting that by March, the ex-UFC fighter would've fought two of the top three heavyweight boxers in the world, just five months into his pro-boxing career.

Earlier today reports about the clash flooded the internet, with even veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani confirming that the pair are set to engage in a 10-round clash.

Per a report by BBC, the former UFC heavyweight champion will face 'AJ' on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that a press conference for the same will be held on Jan. 15 in London.

In a sport where top fighters rarely face each other, a still green pugilist like Francis Ngannou readily taking on the cream on the crop of the marquee division is sure to be an eye-opener for boxing.

On Oct. 28 last year, the French-Cameronian passed his boxing debut with flying colors, giving 'Gypsy King' his toughest fight in recent years. The biggest moment in the fight came in the third round as he dropped the British heavyweight with a vicious left hook.

While the 37-year-old was edged out by the WBC title holder via split decision, many in the combat sports community felt he was unfairly robbed of a win.

Anthony Joshua is a former two-time unified heavyweight champion. He is currently on a three-fight win streak following his back-to-back losses against Oleksandr Usyk.

In his most recent fight at Riyadh, 'AJ' made light work of Otto Wallin, who had, in the past, given Fury one of the toughest fights of his career.

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua: Opening odds

With the announced super-fight between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua, the money lines for the heavyweight clash have emerged. Let's take a look at the opening odds for the event.

According to BetOnline, the British heavyweight is a -155 favorite against the MMA star, who opens at +125 underdog. However, the final odds might differ since the bout is almost three months out.

Per the current figures, a $1000 wager on 'AJ' will yield a return of $1,645.16, while the same bet on 'The Predator' will result in an even greater profit of $2,250 if the former UFC fighter gets his hand raised.