Francis Ngannou settles the score with humor in star-studded boxing diss compilation before Tyson Fury clash

Francis Ngannou has put forth a lighthearted response to a few boxing personalities who seemingly dissed him before his fight against Tyson Fury. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou made his boxing debut against the current WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Fury on October 28, 2023.

While 'The Predator' notably knocked Tyson Fury down in their closely-contested 10-round fight, the judges awarded Fury the victory via split decision.

Nevertheless, the vast majority of the combat sports community views Ngannou as the rightful winner. His boxing prowess surprised many, as he was a huge betting underdog heading into the match against Fury.

Prior to their fight, several well-known boxing personalities indicated that Ngannou would be dominantly defeated by Fury. On that note, Ngannou has now tweeted a video featuring himself jestingly jibing at a few boxing personalities who predicted that he'd be handily beaten by Fury.

The personalities in question are Devin Haney, Terence Crawford, Eddie Hearn, and Timothy Bradley. Haney, a young boxing star and reigning unified lightweight champion, appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani a few days back.

When asked if he thinks Ngannou has no chance in his boxing match against Fury, Haney replied by stating:

"Of course not."

Additionally, Terence Crawford, a pugilist who's won world titles in multiple weight classes and is the undisputed welterweight champion, was asked about Fury vs. Ngannou at a media scrum. He opined that Ngannou's chances of upsetting Fury were "zero."

Meanwhile, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn had spoken to FightHype and dismissed Ngannou's chances against Fury:

"You could do this fight a million times, and he [Ngannou] wouldn't win once."

Similarly, retired professional boxer Timothy Bradley, a former two-division world champion, downplayed Ngannou's boxing prowess. Speaking to FightHype, he drew parallels between heavyweight boxing star Deontay Wilder's oft-criticized boxing skills and Ngannou's boxing ability. Bradley laughingly noted:

"We always say that Deontay Wilder can't fight. Ngannou, he can't fight either!"

In his tweet, Francis Ngannou featured snippets of the aforementioned statements and edited in footage of himself laughing at them.

Check out Ngannou's post-fight response to being dissed by the boxing personalities below:

Expand Tweet

Francis Ngannou declares victory, touches upon possible rematch against Tyson Fury

Presently, the consensus is that Tyson Fury will fight unified heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title next. Meanwhile, speculations abound that Francis Ngannou could possibly face Deontay Wilder in an MMA, boxing, or mixed-rules matchup. Moreover, Ngannou has also hinted at a rematch against Fury.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Francis Ngannou posted a video in which he proclaimed that he'd defeated Tyson Fury but was robbed of the win by the judges. Insinuating that he's eyeing a rematch against Fury and would decisively defeat him in their second encounter, Ngannou stated:

"I should have done better but still I won that fight. So keep it up. I’ll keep my eyes on him and hopefully we’ll get that rematch. This time things are going to be definitely different! Cheers!”