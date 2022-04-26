"This is not a contract, this is ownership" - Francis Ngannou slams the UFC's contract structure

Francis Ngannou recently offered a scathing review of the promotion's restrictive contract structure. He likened the UFC's contracts to one-sided ownership instead of an equal partnership between fighter and promotion.

Ngannou recently featured on Brian Davis' True Geordie podcast. On the podcast, he asserted that the UFC's tactic of negotiating contract extensions while fighters are yet to fight out their existing contract shackled them to the promotion for an extended period.

He argued that it wasn't really a negotiation as fighters were still contractually obligated to fight for the UFC for a handful of years. Hence, they would have to fight regardless of whether they accept or decline a new contract.

Furthermore, fighters will be unaware of their true value unless there are other promotions competing against the UFC to acquire them. However, exclusivity clauses in the fighters' contracts effectively protects the UFC's investment since it prevents fighters from crossing over to other promotions.

He further revealed that the UFC offers a minor raise in pay to entice fighters to accept a new contract and they are forced to jump at the opportunity since they are not paid particularly high wages.

"It's very hard for a fighter on this day to say no to a contract even if they know it's not good for them. They have two fight left or three fight. They have 18 months left, there is a possibility that they can extend them with no explanation, no reason, a real reason and they cannot contest that. They cannot say anything about that. So when you, kind of like, think about those stuff you're like, 'This contract is messed up. This is not a contract. This is ownership.'"

Check out Francis Ngannou's appearance on the True Geordie podcast right here:

Francis Ngannou open to having a great personal relationship with Dana White

In a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Francis Ngannou admitted that although he was in the midst of a stressful situation with the UFC, he bore no ill-will towards Dana White.

'The Predator' opened up about his get-together with the UFC president in the aftermath of his UFC 270 decision win against Ciryl Gane. He asserted that they had a pleasant interaction over dinner as they discussed personal matters and avoided talking shop.

Francis Ngannou argued that although he had no personal qualms with anyone in the UFC, he was keen to sort out his contractual dispute with the promotion.

"Personally, I have nothing against anybody, you know. My problem is just on the business side, which is not going good. I want the best for me, for my business, for as far as business concern. So yeah, I think we can have the best personal relationship, but we have to also work out the business relationship as well."

Check out Francis Ngannou's full interaction with Ariel Helwani below:

Edited by C. Naik