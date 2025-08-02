Francis Ngannou working on "shaping that hook for who comes next" sends fans reeling: "Jon Jones just squealed under the octagon"

Fans reacted to Francis Ngannou's recent training update in a recent social media post.

Ad

Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion has not competed since defeating Renan Ferreira at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October 2024. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a video of himself hitting the pads, while the caption read:

"Shaping that hook for who comes next."

Fans flooded the comments section to share their thoughts. While some expressed their appreciation for the Cameroonian fighter's knockout power and intensity, others suggested the names of potential next opponents.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Recently, United States President Donald Trump announced his intention to host a UFC event on the White House lawn as part of the celebration for United States' 250th Independence Day in 2026.

One fan proposed a potential super-fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones for UFC White House:

"UFC White House 2026. Jones vs. Ngannou."

Meanwhile, another fan joked about Jones being afraid of Ngannou's power:

"Jon Jones just squealed under the octagon."

Ad

Other fans suggested matchups like:

"[Deontay] Wilder is ready."

"I wanna see you fight Tom Aspinall."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]

The mystery surrounding Francis Ngannou's future career path

Francis Ngannou left the UFC in 2022 to explore bigger opportunities in boxing and MMA, a decision that significantly strained his relationship with Dana White.

Ad

Recently, Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick stated that 'The Predator' is open to return to the UFC. Additionally, Ngannou responded to Jon Jones' callout and showed interest in competing against him in near future.

However, White suggested that the chances of UFC re-signing the Cameroonian were low. Ngannou later clarified that he did not intend to make a comeback to the UFC either.

The opponent and date for Ngannou's return to PFL competition have not yet been confirmed.

Ad

In the boxing realm, the 38-year-old had expressed the desire to compete against former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. However, the fight has not come to fruition thus far.

Ngannou has peviously competed against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing. The fight against Fury was closely contested, but he suffered a lopsided knockout loss against Joshua, which temporarily derailed his momentum in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.