"Freaking Charming!!" - Fans react as female UFC star teases video "in a super hot outfit" of cooking Ukrainian recipes

UFC fighter Maryana Moros showed off her staggering beauty in a recent social media post that left fans wanting more.

Moros is a Ukrainian professional MMA fighter who competes in the women’s flyweight division of the UFC. The 32-year-old has made a successful career outside of prizefighting as a social media influencer and model.

She became the first UFC fighter to feature on Playboy Centerfold in 2022 and has also gained popularity as an OnlyF**s model. Recently, Moros shared an attractive picture of herself on Instagram to announce that she’ll go live on OnlyF**s and wrote:

“Cooking Ukrainian food in a super hot outfit.”

See the post below:

Fans took to the comments section of the video and praised Moros’ beauty.

@marcellobarrosjr wrote:

“Freaking charming.”

@jonatansoplan commented:

“What a goddess this Ukrainian warrior is.”

Catch more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Moros' Instagram post

Moros has openly spoken about the impact of being an OnlyF**s model on her personality. She feels that sharing content online has transformed her into someone more open and energetic. The Ukrainian feels that she was a very closed person before starting with OnlyF**s and sharing pictures online also helps her calm down.

On the career front, Moros is set to fight Joanne Wood at the UFC 299 PPV event that takes place on March 9, 2024. The fight will feature in the early prelims and it is the rematch of their first meeting that took place in April 2015.

Moros won the first fight via first-round submission and will look forward to making it 2-0 against the Scottish fighter. However, the Ukrainian has hit a rough road in recent times. A submission win over Mariya Agapova in March 2022 marked the last win of her UFC career. She has lost to Jennifer Maia and Karine Silva in her most recent outings.