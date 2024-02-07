Pearl Gonzalez reacts to Maryna Moroz's "insidious temptresses" pose

Pearl Gonzalez responded to Maryna Moroz's latest Instagram post after the UFC flyweight fighter recently graced her Instagram followers with a provocative promotional post. Dressed in red lingerie, she accompanied the enticing image with a caption that read:

"What do insidious temptresses do? They seduce... In an insidious way 😈❤️"

Check out Maryna Moroz's post below:

Moroz's photo elicited a set of fiery face emojis from Gonzalez.

Check out Pearl Gonzalez's comment below:

Credits: @maryna_moroz_ufc on Instagram

Meanwhile, Moroz is preparing to face Joanne Wood in the preliminary portion of the UFC 299 card, set for March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The upcoming bout marks a rematch nine years in the making since Moroz and Wood first met in the octagon at UFC Fight Night 64 in 2015. In their initial encounter, the 32-year-old Ukrainian emerged victorious with a first-round armbar submission.

Moroz has faced setbacks recently has she has suffered two consecutive losses. Her first defeat came against Jennifer Maia in 2022, followed by a first-round submission loss to Karine Silva at UFC 292 in August 2023. Before this downturn, 'Iron Lady' was on a three-fight win streak, including decisions over Sabina Mazo and Mayra Bueno Silva, as well as a submission win against Mariya Agapova.

When Maryna Moroz claimed offering explicit content made her different person

Maryna Moroz once referred to her choice to sell NSFW content online as a life-changing experience.

Moroz made history as the first UFC fighter featured on Playboy Centerfold in 2022, a platform celebrated for its commitment to creative freedom, artistic expression and promotion of sex positivity.

Additionally, she provides content on OnlyF*ns, where her page is free to follow, but access to many images or videos requires a $20 payment. While the initial impression might suggest financial gain as the primary motivation for launching an account, she emphasized that her collaboration with Playboy and decision to sell content transcends financial considerations.

During an interview with TMZ Sports in 2022, Moroz detailed the transformation in her life since launching an explicit content page:

"Before, I was a very closed person. Now, I think America changed me. Now I am open, and I feel more energy. When I show maybe nude pictures, people write me very good messages and I take energy... I love it so much... Number one for me is training, but all the time in gym, I want something to relax."

She added:

"I think to be sexy and make pictures, it's helped me a lot to be calm. Working with Playboy is super big for me. The level me change everything in my life. Now, I am different. I am a different person."

Check out Maryna Moroz's comments below (3:20):