FREE FULL FIGHT: Mikey Musumeci completely shatters Gantumur Bayanduuren’s leg in nasty submission battle

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is set to face former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling bout at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, 'Darth Rigatoni' will lock horns with 'Tobikan Judan', who will outweigh him by at least 30 pounds. Despite the size difference, however, Musumeci is quite confident that he will have the skills to make the Japanese grappling icon tap.

If you don't believe us, just watch his frightening clinical dismantling of Gantumur Bayanduuren's leg at ONE Fight Night 6. The submission grappling bout, which was Mikey Musumeci's first defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, was a 10-minute display of the brutality of leglocks.

ONE posted a throwback video of the bout on YouTube:

"Before ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci faces Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling showdown at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, relive his intense duel with Sambo World Champion Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6!"

Right from the get-go, Musumeci went into his trademark attack mode and went for submissions early. After some scrambles and a short stalemate against the cage, 'Darth Rigatoni' used an arm trap to bait Bayanduuren into a leglock.

From that point forward, what the BJJ phenom did to Bayanduuren's leg was something even seasoned grapplers found difficult to watch.

First, Musumeci locked in his signature 'Mikey Lock', effectively breaking his foe's ankle. After Bayanduuren miraculously wiggled his way out of the submission, 'Darth Rigatoni' transitioned his hold into a myriad of tight heel hooks and knee bars.

Bayanduuren's knee twisted out of alignment more times than we can count. Musumeci was switching his attacks and was getting more and more intense every time he twisted his challenger's limb. Still, the tough Mongolian never accepted defeat and refused to tap. The match ended with Mikey Musumeci retaining his belt via a unanimous decision.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, catch Mikey Musumeci step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to face one of MMA's rare grappling purists, Shinya Aoki.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.