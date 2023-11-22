FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Walter Goncalves go toe-to-toe in electrifying Muay Thai brawl

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s Muay Thai war with Walter Goncalves.

In August 2019, Rodtang defeated Jonathan Haggerty by unanimous decision to become the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Two months later, ‘The Iron Man’ defended his throne for the first time against Goncalves at ONE: Century Part II.

Walter Goncalves showed up that night and gave the Thai superstar one of the toughest fights of his career. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, Rodtang Jitmuangnon emerged victorious by split decision to continue his undefeated promotional run.

Four years later, ONE recently re-shared the throwback battle on YouTube with the following caption:

“Ahead of Brazilian phenom Walter Goncalves’s Muay Thai scrap with British star Jacob Smith on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video, relive his exhilarating striking war with ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang in 2019!”

What’s happened since Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Walter Goncalves?

Since defeating Walter Goncalves, Rodtang Jitmuangnon retained his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with four world title defenses while also fighting under kickboxing. Although he’s still a world-class striker, ‘The Iron Man’ did meet his match earlier this year.

On September 22, Rodtang went toe-to-toe with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a highly-anticipated matchup. Unfortunately, Superlek missed weight and wasn’t eligible to win the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. With that said, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion eeked a unanimous decision win.

The loss was only the second of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ONE tenure, with the other being a second-round submission loss in a mixed-rules bout against Demetrious Johnson. ‘The Iron Man’ now holds promotional records of 12-1 in Muay Thai, 2-0 in kickboxing, and 0-1 in mixed-rule bouts.

As for Goncalves, he’s continued to fight top-tier talent but hasn’t secured a world title. On December 8, ‘Iron Hands’ looks to get back on track by taking out Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 17. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.