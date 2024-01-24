"Frenchie better be ready" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier finishing Conor McGregor in their historic UFC 257 rematch three years ago today

The MMA world has revisited combat sports megastar Conor McGregor's rematch against Dustin Poirier, which transpired at UFC 257 three years ago.

Their first octagon encounter witnessed McGregor defeat 'The Diamond' via first-round TKO in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014. In the ensuing years, 'The Notorious' won the UFC featherweight and UFC lightweight titles, while Poirier captured the interim UFC lightweight title.

Their rematch was contested in the lightweight division at UFC 257 on Jan. 24, 2021. It saw Poirier avenge his loss by beating McGregor via second-round TKO.

Their trilogy showdown, which came next, was a lightweight bout that headlined UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. McGregor was incapacitated by a gruesome leg injury in that matchup, with Poirier thereby being declared the victor by first-round TKO.

Today (Jan. 24, 2024) being the third anniversary of their thrilling UFC 257 encounter, MMA fans have harked back to it. Multiple X users suggested that they can't fathom that it's already been three years. One fan indicated that people seem to have forgotten about that fight.

Watch the UFC 257 stoppage below:

Poirier's supporters labeled the stoppage as one of their favorite moments. Alternatively, McGregor's fans acknowledged that it was a difficult experience and memory for them.

One X user alluded that Conor McGregor was reportedly undergoing boxing-centric training for a possible crossover boxing match against Manny Pacquiao at the time. They highlighted that 'The Notorious' entered UFC 257 with a boxing-heavy approach and paid a hefty price.

Meanwhile, some lauded Poirier for his outstanding striking, besides also acknowledging McGregor's chin. One netizen notably referenced Poirier's upcoming lightweight bout against France's Benoit Saint-Denis, which will take place at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024.

Noting that the French fighter ought to be cautious against 'The Diamond,' the fan tweeted:

"That last right hook could not have landed anymore flush on CM’s face than it did. Def kill shot. DP’s got hands bruh.. Frenchie better be ready"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions below:

When Conor McGregor made a succinct assertion on potential quadrilogy against Dustin Poirier

In the aftermath of their trilogy, both fighters have insinuated that they're open to their quadrilogy. However, they've also, at times, claimed to have moved on from that possibility. Conor McGregor has been on a hiatus from MMA competition since his injury defeat in July 2021.

The Irishman recently announced that he'll return to fight Michael Chandler at middleweight on June 29, 2024. Nevertheless, the UFC hasn't officially confirmed the same yet.

During a social media Q&A session in late 2023, Conor McGregor had notably responded to an X user who'd questioned whether he intends to fight Dustin Poirier again.

The former two-division UFC champion replied by implying that given how anticlimactic the end to their trilogy matchup was, they've got unfinished business and need to fight again. McGregor asserted:

“Let’s be real, it’s a must. Unfinished.”