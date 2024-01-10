"This is the sh*t talk that I enjoy" - Dustin Poirier's hilarious response to Benoit Saint-Denis matchup wins over fans

Dustin Poirier’s reply to a Benoit Saint-Denis fan invited a plethora of reactions on Reddit.

Poirier is scheduled to fight No.12-ranked lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March. The fight will serve as a five-round co-main event. It will mark Poirier’s return to the octagon after suffering a highlight-reel knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in their highly anticipated UFC 291 rematch for the ceremonial BMF title.

‘The Diamond’ is one of the most soft-spoken fighters but he can be absolutely brutal and witty while engaging in social media feuds.

MMA fans witnessed this when Poirier gave a hilarious response to a Saint-Denis fan’s X-rated comment on the fight. The conversation was reposted on @metanoia09's Reddit account.

@identitaire_fds wrote:

“Tic tac. He [Benoit Saint-Denis] is going to put it in you very deep."

Poirier replied:

“He better buy me dinner first.”

Posts from the mma community on Reddit Expand Post

MMA fans were taken aback by Poirier’s lighthearted response to the comment and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

@mrtn17 wrote:

“This is the sh** talk that I enjoy. Tired of all the dumb edgelord talk about relatives or abuse.”

@ConorTheCreator commented:

"I can't even argue back any more when people call MMA gay"

See more reactions below:

Fan reactions to Poirier's interaction

Dustin Poirier was waiting for an opponent that would get him excited

Dustin Poirier is currently the No.3-ranked lightweight fighter according to the official UFC rankings. Fans seemed surprised by his decision to accept the fight against No.12-ranked Benoit Saint-Denis due to the massive gap in their standings in the division.

Poirier told MMA Junkie a few weeks ago that he was waiting for the UFC to offer him an opponent that would get him "nervous and excited" to fight:

“I’m in a weird spot. This is the first time I’m in this position in my whole career: still at the top but kind of waiting for something big to happen.”

He added:

“Waiting for something to really pop out that I know. I was kind of in this position before the Gaethje fight, but when they called and said Gaethje, it got me nervous and excited to fight. When I hear a name that does that to me, then I’ll know.”

Watch Poirier’s interaction with MMA Junkie below (1:10):

The Poirier vs. Saint-Denis fight announcement came a few weeks after the Louisiana native’s statement. It will be interesting to see how Poirier performs against the rising Frenchman.