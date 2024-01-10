"This is the sh*t talk that I enjoy" - Dustin Poirier's hilarious response to Benoit Saint-Denis matchup wins over fans

Dustin Poirier’s reply to a Benoit Saint-Denis fan invited a plethora of reactions on Reddit.
Poirier is scheduled to fight No.12-ranked lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March. The fight will serve as a five-round co-main event. It will mark Poirier’s return to the octagon after suffering a highlight-reel knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in their highly anticipated UFC 291 rematch for the ceremonial BMF title.
‘The Diamond’ is one of the most soft-spoken fighters but he can be absolutely brutal and witty while engaging in social media feuds.
MMA fans witnessed this when Poirier gave a hilarious response to a Saint-Denis fan’s X-rated comment on the fight. The conversation was reposted on @metanoia09's Reddit account.
@identitaire_fds wrote:
“Tic tac. He [Benoit Saint-Denis] is going to put it in you very deep."
Poirier replied:
“He better buy me dinner first.”
MMA fans were taken aback by Poirier’s lighthearted response to the comment and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.
@mrtn17 wrote:
“This is the sh** talk that I enjoy. Tired of all the dumb edgelord talk about relatives or abuse.”
@ConorTheCreator commented:
"I can't even argue back any more when people call MMA gay"
See more reactions below:
Dustin Poirier was waiting for an opponent that would get him excited
Dustin Poirier is currently the No.3-ranked lightweight fighter according to the official UFC rankings. Fans seemed surprised by his decision to accept the fight against No.12-ranked Benoit Saint-Denis due to the massive gap in their standings in the division.
Poirier told MMA Junkie a few weeks ago that he was waiting for the UFC to offer him an opponent that would get him "nervous and excited" to fight:
“I’m in a weird spot. This is the first time I’m in this position in my whole career: still at the top but kind of waiting for something big to happen.”
He added:
“Waiting for something to really pop out that I know. I was kind of in this position before the Gaethje fight, but when they called and said Gaethje, it got me nervous and excited to fight. When I hear a name that does that to me, then I’ll know.”
Watch Poirier’s interaction with MMA Junkie below (1:10):
The Poirier vs. Saint-Denis fight announcement came a few weeks after the Louisiana native’s statement. It will be interesting to see how Poirier performs against the rising Frenchman.