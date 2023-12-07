From Francis Ngannou to Demetrious Johnson: Fans play guessing game after rising UFC star signs contract to grapple former champ

Fans had several wild predictions for who UFC featherweight Chase Hooper could face in an upcoming grappling match.

Over the past few years, submission grappling has gained traction in the combat sports community due to significant contributions from the UFC, several regional promotions, and well-known tournaments.

As a result, there have been more opportunities for fighters to earn extra money and stay active. Earlier today, rising superstar Chase Hooper revealed on X that he has signed on for an upcoming submission grappling event:

“Just signed the contract to grapple a former champ, and guesses on who it is? (I don’t think anybody will get it)”

Fans filled the X comment section with predictions for Hooper’s unknown opponent, including several people making jokes:

"DJ [Demetrious Johnson]"

“Daniel Cormier, if not im gonna start yelling «bwak, bwak bwaaak».”

“Benson Henderson”

“Frankie Edgar or Brock Lesnar are my top guesses”

“We know who it is [picture of Conor McGregor]”

“It’s finally happening [picture of Francis Ngannou]”

“Anthony Pettis?”

“I know this probably ain’t happening but you vs @CharlesDoBronxs would be amazing”

Although nothing is confirmed, Chase Hooper could be competing at an upcoming Fury Pro Grappling event. Hooper has grappled twice under the Fury banner, with a decision loss against Renato Moicano in December 2021 and a calf-slicer finish against Clay Guida in December 2022.

What’s next for Chase Hooper in the UFC?

Chase Hooper made his UFC debut in December 2019 at the age of 20.

Unfortunately, things didn’t start as planned, with Hooper losing two of his first four fights. Since then, ‘The Dream’ has begun silencing the doubters by winning three of his last four fights, including two inside the distance.

Hooper’s last fight was against Jordan Leavitt on November 18. The 24-year-old once again showcased his top-tier submission skills by securing a first-round rear-naked choke.

‘The Dream’ has showcased massive improvements in his overall skills. Therefore, it could be time for Hooper to face a ranked featherweight opponent in his next octagon appearance, which will likely be in the first quarter of 2024.

In the meantime, Hooper plans to utilize his submission skills to secure a win in his upcoming grappling match.

