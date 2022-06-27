"Fu** him, he made his bed he can lie in it" - Boxing coach shows no remorse to an exhausted Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett will make his third UFC appearance next month, and with a little under a month to go before the bout, 'The Baddy' is getting himself in shape as he gears up to pick up another win in the famed octagon.

As seen in his latest vlog on YouTube, right after his MMA training, Pimblett headed to his boxing coach's gym to work on his hands. His boxing coach could clearly tell that 'The Baddy' wasn't at his best during that particular session and jokingly said:

"Fu** him, he made his bed he can lie in it."

Watch Pimblett's latest vlog below:

Pimblett has made headlines with his extraordinary weight gain soon after his fights. The lightweight contender is currently in the midst of a weight cut for his upcoming fight at UFC London next month.

Pimblett earned first-round stoppage victories in his first two UFC bouts, knocking out Luigi Vendramini last year before his submission win over Rodrigo Vargas earlier this year. At UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall on July 23, 'The Baddy' will lock horns with Jordan Leavitt.

Paddy Pimblett answers Jordan Leavitt’s accusations about picking easy fights

In an interview with The Schmo, Jordan Leavitt accused Paddy Pimblett of picking easy fights. ‘The Monkey King’ added that he must’ve looked bad in his last bout in order to get a fight with the Englishman.

‘The Baddy’ replied to Leavitt's accusations during an interview with RMC Sports, stating that he’s not picking his own fights and that his next opponent was offered to him by the UFC matchmakers.

“When Jordan Leavitt [was] put to me, I said, 'Yeah', and the fight [was] announced two days later. It’s one of them things I’ve been seeing him doing all his interviews about me already, you know what I mean? He’s still already talking s**t, yeah. He is s**t, like he’s saying like Paddy picks easy fights and he’s offended. He pissed me [off], cause I don’t pick my fights. The matchmakers comes to me, managers says do you want to fight him, and I’m [like], 'Yeah, go ahead.'"

Watch Paddy Pimblett's reply to Jordan Leavitt’s accusations below:

Jordan Leavitt holds an impressive professional record of 10-1. The Dana White's Contender Series alum is certainly a step-up in competition for Paddy Pimblett and the matchup is an intriguing one, considering both lightweights' grappling prowess.

