Watch: Paddy Pimblett's incredible 8-week weight transformation

Paddy Pimblett became known as a junk food enthusiast. This led fans and fellow fighters to criticize him for his antics. However, the Englishman revealed that he could keep his weight in check by training extensively during the eight-week preparation period.

Most recently, ‘The Baddy’ posted a movie clip on Instagram that presented photos of his transformation achieved during his previous fight camp.

The following caption was attached to the clip:

“My weight loss transformation in my last camp a pic each week for 8 weeks, en route to same again this time”

The aforementioned camp took place prior to the 27-year-old fighter’s bout against Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. ‘The Baddy’ was able to submit his opponent in the very first round with a rear-naked choke.

Now, he’s scheduled to take on Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 208 which will take place on July 23 at O2 Arena in London, England.

Paddy Pimblett responds to TJ Dillashaw's critique

One of the people who had a problem with Paddy Pimblett's jovial lifestyle was former UFC bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw. The former title holder was vocal about his dismay for Pimblett, stating that he can't go on to be fat and with his current work ethic, he will never achieve championship greatness.

The Englishman replied to these comments on Twitter in these words:

“Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying 'fat Tyler' on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u f****g mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣”

He also elaborated on the matter during his recent interview with RMC Sports:

"Well, I mean, I’ll eat a few burgers if I want, love. You inject steroids into your body you little fat... That’s how mentally strong I’m up there. I know I can get fat as f**k and come back eight weeks later and punch anyone.”

The Englishman mentioned Dillashaw’s two-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for testing positive for EPO, which stands for recombinant human erythopotein.

The test was performed in the lead-up to his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw, which took place in January 2019. ‘Triple C’ won this bout with a first-round TKO.

