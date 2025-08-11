"Future Champ" - Nina-Marie Daniele and fans react as Conor McGregor enjoys playful training session with his baby boy

Conor McGregor gave fans a peek into his training while keeping his long-awaited UFC comeback in the conversation. The former two-weight champion posted a series of videos, including one that showed him working kickboxing drills in the ring.Among the clips was a lighter moment as McGregor playfully trained alongside his son. The footage drew a wave of warm reactions online. UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele wrote:&quot;Future Champ.&quot;Check out the X post below:Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Go on, Little Man, give your Dad one right on the button!&quot;&quot;He opened his little hands to put the gloves on...fantastic at his age.&quot;&quot;Making a man out of him young, that's how it's done.&quot;&quot;Teach them young in the ways they should go.&quot;&quot;Absolutely love this! He already knows the shots to throw! Future champ!&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to the video of Conor McGregor training with his kid. [Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]The Irishman has re-entered the UFC drug testing pool after submitting his first anti-doping sample. This initiates the six-month window required before he can compete again.McGregor has not fought since back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. His planned comeback in 2024 against Michael Chandler was scrapped due to a toe injury. That being said, speculation continues over whether his next appearance will come at a high-profile summer event rumoured to be staged at the White House.Artem Lobov delivers unexpected message to Conor McGregor despite whiskey feudArtem Lobov has issued a public message to Conor McGregor despite their bitter dispute over the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand. Once an integral part of McGregor’s team, Lobov now claims that loyalty has been tested after a handshake deal was allegedly broken.Lobov says he played a pivotal role in creating the brand. He also claims to have advised against a restrictive deal that could have cost McGregor millions. Despite the legal battle, Lobov dropped a message of encouragement to McGregor during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. He said:“He needs to stop messing [around], and get back into the gym, and get fit. The way forward is grappling. Just grapple. It’s fun, it’ll get your body ready for fighting again. He needs his mojo back... I want to see the old Conor back. Then, everything will be sweet between us.”