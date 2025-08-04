"Give it up, lol" - Jake Paul and fans unimpressed by Conor McGregor's training footage

Conor McGregor once used to be one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC, but he hasn't fought in over four years. Now, as the Irishman plots a comeback, his latest training video has failed to impress the fans, and even Jake Paul.After his infamous leg break at UFC 264 in 2021, McGregor tried to make an MMA return against Michael Chandler last year; however, a toe injury foiled his plans.Fast forward to last month, and 'The Notorious' was re-energized to commit to an octagon return when US President Donald Trump announced plans to organize a UFC event on the White House lawn as part of the America250 celebrations. McGregor has also seemingly re-entered the drug testing pool since then.Earlier today, the 37-year-old posted a video of himself practicing a kicking drill. Unfortunately for the MMA mega star, it was received poorly by fans and 'The Problem Child'.Watch Conor McGregor's training below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul, who maintains a rivalry with McGregor, wrote:&quot;Bro, just give it up, lol.&quot;@henrytravell chimed in&quot;145 Conor is rolling over in the shadow realm, watching this.&quot;@foxdefensemma commented:&quot;You look very stiff, remember the animal movement yo[u] used to do with ido portal. You need it.&quot;Check out a few more comments below:Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on InstagramWhile McGregor, former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones, and other top stars have thrown their hats in for a spot on the UFC America250 card, Dana White is yet to make an official announcement regarding the event's lineup.Conor McGregor wants to settle unfinished business with Michael Chandler at the White HouseAs soon as Donald Trump announced his plans for a UFC event on the White House lawns, Conor McGregor shot his shot, stating that he'd be honored to be part of the historic event.Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:McGregor did not stop there but also teased a potential opponent for his return, posting an AI-generated picture of him facing off against Michael Chandler, with the title:&quot;The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House.&quot;Check out the picture of the face-off below:Earlier today, 'The Notorious' once again reaffirmed his UFC White House dreams, revealing his ambitious fight on the card as the president of Ireland.