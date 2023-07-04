"Gave Tracy Cortez his secret juice" - Fans funnily unforgiving after Paulo Costa clarifies he and Brian Ortega's ex-girlfriend are "just friends"

Paulo Costa recently posted a photo with Brian Ortega's ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez, and Twitter went into a frenzy over it.

MMA fans love Paulo Costa's Twitter account for its rawness and the drama that the Brazilian MMA fighter spreads. In a recent tweet, he posted a photo with Tracy Cortez. Fans then started speculating whether they were dating, to which Costa responded by saying:

"Good morning mtfks . I mean me and Tracy are just friends, nothing happened, we just took a selfie for a mutual friend. Stop bullying."

Take a look at the tweet:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Good morning mtfks . I mean me and Tracy are just friends, nothing happened, we just took a selfie for a mutual friend 🤳. Stop bullying

One user responded to the tweet saying:

"Paulo gave Tracy his secret juice

Another fan claimed that Brian Ortega was now bulking up so he could fight Costa:

"Ortega bulking up rn and it’s your fault Paulo"

Beanie! @BeanieXD_ @BorrachinhaMMA Ortega bulking up rn and it's your fault Paulo

Another user said Paulo Costa got friend-zoned:

"You got friendzoned now haha damn Paulo she's embarrassed about the whole thing. Loss. Just come back and win a fight already"

Mark DxSale @DxSaleMark

Mark DxSale @DxSaleMark

Just come back and win a fight already @BorrachinhaMMA You got friendzoned now haha damn Paulo she's embarrassed about the whole thing. Loss.Just come back and win a fight already

One user tweeted:

"If Tracy comes out in her next fight looking jacked we know why"

Take a look at some more reactions:

Michael @michaelangeloit @BorrachinhaMMA Idk Paulo I don’t do this with my friends @BorrachinhaMMA Idk Paulo I don’t do this with my friends https://t.co/rThs9kUYFp

Sameer @ImSameer1234 @BorrachinhaMMA You’re a good friend Paulo. I knew you’d never do that to me brother @BorrachinhaMMA You’re a good friend Paulo. I knew you’d never do that to me brother❤️

Paulo Costa gives fans TMI as he explains what he does instead of training

Paulo Costa is one of the rawest and most unhinged UFC fighters on Twitter. Fans believe the Brazilian was never the same following his loss to Israel Adesanya and that he has been behaving this way since the loss. 'Borrachinha' gives fans updates about his life and training as he waits to make his return to the Octagon after a long hiatus. However, fans believe he overshared when he said:

"Peoples thinks I’m training hard to fight unknown Russian at altitude. Reality: I’m smashing some bbl all day"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Peoples thinks I'm training hard to fight unknown Russian at altitude .

Reality: I'm smashing some bbl all day 🤩

Reality: I’m smashing some bbl all day 🤩 Peoples thinks I’m training hard to fight unknown Russian at altitude . Reality: I’m smashing some bbl all day 🤩

Costa last fought in August last year when he beat Luke Rockhold. Before that, he lost twice to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

