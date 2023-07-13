"Geoff Neal is in big trouble" - Charles Oliveira confirms Ian Garry's entry into Chute Boxe Academy, fans erupt in excitement

Charles Oliveira took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm reports that Ian Garry would be training at Chute Boxe Academy. 'Do Bronx' shared two photos of 'The Future's visit to the mixed martial arts gym.

Check out photos of Ian Garry at Chute Boxe Academy below:

Fans responded to the tweet, suggesting that working with the former lightweight champion could have a strong impact on Garry's career. @KeefeMUFC suggested that his upcoming opponent, Geoff Neal, may be in trouble, stating:

"Geoff Neal is in big trouble"

@TerribleiQ joked that Garry will follow a trend that has happened in several of Oliveira's fights:

"Confirmed. Ian Garry gets knocked down early and gets a comeback tko win"

@MmaTwister labeled it the greatest collaboration in the history of mixed martial arts:

"The greatest collaboration in MMA history [Irish flag]🤝[Brazilian flag]❤️"

@Micro_Music shared his pride in his fellow Irishman:

"Take it all in @iangarryMMA and learn from some of the best. Knowledge is power and you're doing Ireland proud 👌🏻[Irish flag]"

@2OTITLES claimed:

"🐐 linkup. Ian Garry learning from the best"

@lividcuh labeled the pair as future champions while also requesting an invite:

"2 future champs💪"

"let me go too pls charles🥺"

@fight_savant suggested that Oliveira train with former middleweight champion Alex Pereira:

"Train w POATAN 🗿 he needs some BJJ lessons"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Charles Oliveira may not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October

Charles Oliveira's UFC 289 victory over Beneil Dariush solidifed his spot as the top contender in the lightweight division. While many assumed that a rematch with Islam Makhachev would occur at UFC 294, 'Do Bronx' recently suggested that he may not be ready to fight in October. Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports took to Twitter, stating:

"Just spoke with Charles Oliveira who says that he will not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October. He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again."

Check out Aaron Bronsteter's tweet and interview with Charles Oliveira below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Just spoke with Charles Oliveira who says that he will not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October.



He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again. Just spoke with Charles Oliveira who says that he will not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October. He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Here is our discussion regarding his rematch with Islam Makhachev: Here is our discussion regarding his rematch with Islam Makhachev: https://t.co/dEhWg7pDN6

Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, responded to the tweet, assuring that the lightweight champion will defend his belt at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, stating:

"Islam will fight in Abu Dhabi"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's tweet below:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Just spoke with Charles Oliveira who says that he will not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October.



He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again. Just spoke with Charles Oliveira who says that he will not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October. He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again. Islam will fight in Abu Dhabi twitter.com/aaronbronstete… Islam will fight in Abu Dhabi twitter.com/aaronbronstete…

While it is unclear who Makhachev will face, a rematch with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski remains a possibility. He could also face the winner of the UFC 291 main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Poll : 0 votes