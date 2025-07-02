George Jarvis says only one man can possibly beat Nabil Anane right now: “He’s done it before”

The English striking maestro George Jarvis believes only Jonathan Haggerty possesses the skills and mentality necessary to dethrone newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

The Lumpini Crawley athlete offered his assessment of the 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation's apparent invincibility in the current bantamweight landscape across the two striking disciplines on offer in ONE Championship. While speaking to the South China Morning post Jarvis said:

"I've said this to a lot of people recently - if anyone is going to beat Nabil, it will be Haggerty. Right now, I can't see anyone beating him, but if anyone is going to beat him, it will be Jonathan."

This emphatic endorsement from a fellow British striker reflects the widespread respect Anane has earned through his dominant performances, including his redemption triumph against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in Saitama.

Anane, who was elevated to the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion last week, has racked up seven triumphs in a row. His impressive streak also features a quick knockout of Nico Carrillo, bagging him the interim crown.

While impressed by what he's seen from the Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate, George Jarvis believes Haggerty—the promotion's reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion—has a unique combination of attributes that would prove problematic for the towering "Art of Eight Limbs" specialist.

Highlighting the multi-faceted approach that has made 'The General' such a force across multiple divisions, George Jarvis explained:

"You know, he's got the aggression, he's got the skill set, he's got a great team behind him"

He continued:

"And you know, he's done it before. He beat Nong-O, he's shocked the world many times," he noted. "So who says he can't do it again?"

Watch George Jarvis' full interview here:

George Jarvis set for blockbuster return at ONE Fight Night 34

A clash between Haggerty and Anane will undoubtedly be a spectacle for the ages.

Until then, though, fight fans can expect more barnburners just like the one lined up for the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, August 1.

In less than a month, George Jarvis steps up to challenge ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

'G-Unit' booked his ticket to a first five-round showdown in the world's largest martial arts organization with four triumphs in succession.

Eersel has won 12 of his 13 assignments on the global stage over the past eight years. In his most recent outing, 'The Immortal' picked up a majority decision win over Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy in April this year.

ONE Fight Night 34 will be available to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free, on Friday, August 1.

