Georges St-Pierre believes Conor McGregor can still make a strong comeback

Another UFC legend has come out in support of Conor McGregor. Georges St-Pierre recently sent out a positive message to the Irishman.

The Canadian icon is hopeful that McGregor can return to peak physical form as he's still in his physical prime. St-Pierre caught up with Adam Catterall for Arnold Sports Festival UK and discussed where he thinks McGregor's career is headed.

"Conor is still relatively young, you know what I mean," said GSP. However, the age of a fighter is different from everybody. A fighter, it's his mileage, so to speak. I think there's still a way that he can come back but there are other guys, you know there's no coming back. You know their best days are behind them for sure, 100 percent."

According to St-Pierre, there are fighters whose best years are obviously behind them, but he wouldn't put McGregor in that category. The former UFC welterweight and middleweight titleholder added:

"When you're in your 40s, you're past your prime in terms of athletic abilities. Yeah, of course, your knowledge will always increase but your athletic abilities will slowly diminish, especially your recuperation."

Watch Georges St-Pierre talk about Conor McGregor's future:

McGregor is presently in recovery after sustaining a gruesome injury in his most recent outing at UFC 264. The soonest he's expected to return to action is January 2022.

UFC legend extends his well-wishes to Conor McGregor

Georges St-Pierre is the second UFC legend to send a positive message towards Conor McGregor this month. Former middleweight champ Anderson Silva previously gave McGregor tips on how to deal with his recovery.

Silva, of course, knows what McGregor has been going through because, like the Irishman, he too suffered a broken leg during his rematch with Chris Weidman.

"I think for Conor right now, it's about taking time, continuing to work, continuing to do the physiotherapy, continuing to work the upper body and take mind outside the fight game." Silva said during an interview with Submission Radio. "Keep the focus on your girlfriend and don't think about you go fight tomorrow or in six months. Just recover the body. Stay ready and prepare your mind."

Conor McGregor caught wind of the message and responded by thanking the legendary Brazilian. 'The Notorious' posted a message on Instagram, telling Silva how much he appreciated the encouraging piece of advice.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh