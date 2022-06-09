"Very clever fighter and he can do it all" - Georges St-Pierre breaks down Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka 

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

'GSP' believes that Teixeira will have to rely on his experience throughout the early stages of the fight because that's where Prochazka is "at his most dangerous."

Speaking on his Instagram, the former welterweight and middleweight champion posted a video, breaking down the upcoming title clash. The Canadian gave both fighters an equal chance, but believes that the Brazilian can never be counted out.

"Very interesting fight. Teixeira I believe, in order to win, will need to use his experience, especially in the beginning of the fight when Prochazka is at his most dangerous. We know he always starts the fight very aggressively, right off the bat. Don't ever count Teixeira out."

The 41-year-old added:

"He's [Teixeira] a very clever fighter and can do it all very very well. I believe he'll need to weather the storm in the beginning. Perhaps use his wrestling to get Prochazka outside of his comfort sign and try to get him later on in the fight. If I'm Prochazka, he needs to do what he always does: start the fight hard and strong right off the bat, don't let Teixeira use his experience against you."

Jiri Prochazka's rise in the UFC is nothing short of meteoric. 'Denisa' made his UFC debut in 2020 and has only fought twice. Both fights, however, made the Czech fighter an instant fan favourite.

Two Performance of the Night bonuses, a Fight of the Night bonus and a stunning spinning back elbow KO over Dominick Reyes have catapulted him to a first UFC title shot.

For Glover Teixeira, it is the first chance the 42-year-old has to defend the title. Despite being in the UFC for over 10 years, Teixeira had only fought for the title once before 2021, losing out to Jon Jones in 2014.

The longevity that the Brazilian has demonstrated meant that last year, at the age of 42, Teixeira became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.

Watch Georges St-Pierre's breakdown of the fight here:

Why does Jiri Prochazka have his hair like that?

Many fans have questioned the meaning behind the daring look Prochazka dons. The No.2 ranked light heavyweight, known for his outlandish style in the octagon, first drew attention to the new hair when he made his octagon walk to face Dominick Reyes.

Jiri Prochazka earned Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses after his memorable KO over Reyes, but it wasn't just the knockout that got fans talking.

'Denisa' revealed in a press conference that the reason why he has his hairstyle in that particular fashion is because he is often motivated by Muay Thai warriors. The style is known as "war hair." Prochazka shared that the principles and the way he lives his life is similar to that of the ancient samurai.

Jiri Prochazka will go head-to-head with Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title this weekend at UFC 275.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far