Watch: When Georges St-Pierre predicted that "sky is the limit" for Paddy Pimblett's superstardom in the UFC

Georges St-Pierre is one of the most accomplished and skilled fighters to ever grace the UFC octagon. Alongside an indomitable professional record, St-Pierre won over fans with his quiet charm and seamless ability to connect to the audience. He thinks the UFC has found someone who can replicate that organic appeal in Paddy Pimblett.

Holding a legacy that spanned multiple divisions and a combat skillset that encompassed multiple martial arts and fighting styles, 'GSP' set the benchmark for the early-UFC superstar. Therefore, he would know a thing or two when it comes to being popular in the promotion.

On the PBD Podcast in May, St-Pierre was asked by host Patrick Bed-David about his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett, to which he responded with:

"He's very charismatic. To be successful in this business of fighting, you need to be skilled but more than that you need to be charismatic. And in order to be charismatic, a lot of guys feel that they need to trash talk to imitate Conor McGregor but you don't have to do that. I sold a lot of pay-per-views because I was just authentic to who I am. And I think Paddy the Baddy is very authentic."

Appreciating Pimblett's real persona, the former middleweight champion compared his own route to success before elaborating on the Englishman's traits:

"I think he's a very charismatic guy, he's got a weird style. I really enjoy watching him fight. And I think he's still a star, but he's gonna be even more of a big draw. I think the sky is the limit for him."

Paddy Pimblett could follow in Georges St-Pierre's footsteps

Such high praise from one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time sure bodes well for 'The Baddy'. His young career in the UFC has gotten off to a flyer, and it is up to him to stay consistent and deliver on the promise that his skillset holds.

Georges St-Pierre, who is widely regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time, won the UFC middleweight title in 2017, becoming one of the few fighters to secure belts in two different divisions. Across his professional career, Pimblett has already fought in two different weight classes.

Although both his UFC fights have been at lightweight, the performances were impressive and the best on the night. His unconventional body type and manner of weight cuts might also suggest he moves up a weight class.

'The Baddy' was a featherweight champion in both his earlier promotions, Cage Warriors and FCC. However, chances are that he will not return to the 145lbs weight class. For now, Pimblett will look forward to extending his four-fight win streak and making further strides in the lightweight division.

