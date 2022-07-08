"I know for a fact when I retire I'm going to be a diabetic, but I get on with it" - Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is still in the early stages of his UFC career, but stardom has come easy for the young Englishman. Only two fights in to his UFC career, Pimblett is already a favorite among fans and the media alike. His explosive fighting style and easy-going nature outside the octagon work well together.

His recent interview with Gary Neville saw him loosen up as he showed the former Manchester United footballer around his hometown of Liverpool. During the tour, the two freely discussed food and holiday destinations while roaming the streets.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has proven himself a massive fan of the Liverpool football club:

Upon being asked about his favorite meal, the lightweight fighter recited a hilariously long list. Gary Neville's shock drew more comments from Pimblett, who proceeded to make another joke at the expense of himself. He admitted:

"I know for a fact when I retire I'm going to be a diabetic, but I get on with it."

The young fighter clearly has no intentions of letting his dietary preferences stand in the way of his training now that he's at the highest level.

He mentioned a long list of his favorite meals:

"I can't pick a favorite meal. I like that many different types of food. I love pizza, I love pasta, I love Chinese food. Pepper chicken, wings are one of my favorites. I love quadruple burger. I can't name one food because I like every one of them. Desserts, chocolate fudge cake."

Check out Pimblett's complete list of favorites:

Paddy Pimblett and his weight issues

Paddy Pimblett has previously struggled with his weight. Just like the mop of blonde hair that characterizes him, his weight gain in between fights is consistently a raging topic of interest among fans.

Between his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini and the showdown against Rodrigo Vargas, the former bantamweight's weight rose to some hefty numbers and drew heavy criticism from fans. 'The Baddy' responded dismissively, encouraging people to live life fully.

Paddy Pimblett further stated how impossible it was to stay in shape around-the-year and argued that fans should not harbor such lofty expectations from fighters. Even in the interview with Gary Neville, Pimblett was open about discussing his own sporadic shape and taking digs at himself.

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to fight Jordan Leavitt in half a month's time, and his preparations are a lock as he looks to make a case as one of the top contenders in the lightweight division.

