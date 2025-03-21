Georges St-Pierre's coach brutally slams Conor McGregor's Irish presidential aspirations: "Might be quick to corruption" 

Georges St-Pierre’s coach, Firas Zahabi, had some strong opinions about Conor McGregor’s recent announcement to run for president of Ireland. McGregor, who’s been grabbing headlines with his unexpected political aspirations, has faced a fair share of backlash.

Zahabi openly criticized McGregor’s ambitions on his YouTube channel, calling them "absurd." He questioned the wisdom of entrusting such a high-profile position to someone with McGregor’s history of controversies.

Zahabi pointed out his history of alleged erratic behaviour such as the infamous bar incident where McGregor punched an elderly man. For Zahabi, these actions reveal a troubling lack of accountability. He said:

"The man is not known for following the rules... He’s not known for being an upstanding citizen, a trustworthy stand-up guy. He’s always at the center of controversy. I don’t want to remind you all about the time he punched an old man in the bar and how many times he’s hit somebody or spit on somebody or done something crazy."

He added:

"Something habitual or something like that. I don’t know you guys might know better than me, like he’s not the guy you want on the mic or running a society. Obviously, I have a feeling there might be some quick to corruption, maybe might turn to a party and something crazy and insanity might ensue, but that’s just me, that’s just my thoughts."

Check out Firas Zahabi's comments below (16:40):

What did Conor McGregor say about his aspiration to compete for Ireland's presidential race?

Conor McGregor has sparked a political stir, suggesting he may run for Ireland's presidential race. Following a visit to the White House, McGregor posted a message on Instagram, criticizing the Irish government and pledging to oppose a bill related to the EU Migration Pact.

McGregor has long been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the government. He urged Ireland’s citizens to vote for him as their leader. He took to X and wrote:

"Who else will stand up to the Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor government's choice to make. It is the people of Ireland's choice! Always! That is a true democracy! I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote!"

McGregor added:

"This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

