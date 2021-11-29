"He need to change some of his lifestyle" - Georges St-Pierre says Conor McGregor's 'stock is going down' in the UFC

Georges St-Pierre talked about his thoughts on UFC megastar Conor McGregor and his recent downfall in performance.

In an interview with SPORF, the former UFC champion stated that the megastar is losing popularity in terms of status and rankings.

Georges St-Pierre said:

"Yeah, Conor McGregor, now his stock is going down. He was very high in the beginning and I'm talking about in terms of, not in terms of money of promotion, in terms of status and in the rankings. Now he's, he's going down, his stack is going down. There's been a few fight that it's going down a little bit. There is a possibility that he might come back up but I think now things does not go well for him. You need to change some of his lifestyle"

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses why Georges St-Pierre is "unique"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has nothing but admiration for Georges St-Pierre.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier, the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion mentioned that 'GSP' was one of the sport's first truly well-rounded athletes.

Nurmagomedov also revealed that his father's favorite fighter was Georges St-Pierre. Further in the conversation, 'The Eagle' also mentioned his father frequently advising him to observe Pierre's fighting style.

"I think he was first fighter who become a well-rounded fighter. He can strike, he can wrestle, he can take you down, he can hold you there, he can give crazy ground and pound. He can do a lot of submission. My opinion on that time, he was like first in UFC. You know he represents real mixed martial arts... I think he was my father's favourite fighter. He all the time tell me "Look at how he use his hips when he take down people. Look at how he use his elbows, how he use his hips. How he stand up ground and pound with elbow." My opinion, he show me this ground and pounds things."

Nurmagomedov later went on to acknowledge that Georges St-Pierre has elevated MMA to a new level, particularly in Canada.

