Georges St-Pierre teases a return to the UFC for a fight against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be making his highly awaited return to Octagon action in October, as he is set for an undisputed Lightweight Title clash Justin Gaethje. One man who has now sent his best wishes to both Lightweight champions is none other than UFC Hall of Famer, Georges St-Pierre.

While speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani in a recent interview, GSP teased the possibility of a potential return to the Octagon against the winner of the Khabib vs Gaethje fight.

St-Pierre told Helwani that just when he thought he would have some peace of mind, the UFC has decided to book a Lightweight Title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Here is Georges St-Pierre's full quote via ESPN:

As noted, GSP further sent his best wishes to both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje for the fight and by the looks of it, Georges St-Pierre will definitely be keeping a close eye on this one.

After all, in a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, Dana White claimed that he is open to the idea of a potential mega-fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre at some point down the road, especially if the Dagestani wants GSP for his final fight.

Khabib has claimed that he will be hanging up his gloves when he hits the 30-0 mark in the fight game, meaning that 'The Eagle' possibly has one more fight left in him after the Justin Gaethje bout.

When is Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the UFC and will he face Georges St-Pierre?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be returning to Octagon action at UFC 254 in the event headliner against Justin Gaethje. The pair will collide in a Lightweight Title bout, a fight that will decide who the undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world is.

Khabib's last UFC fight was last year at UFC 242 when he faced Dustin Poirier in another undisputed Lightweight Title fight and eventually walked out as the winner by finishing-off 'The Diamond'.

A fight between GSP and Khabib could still realistically happen in the future and possibly could be the latter's final fight in the UFC.