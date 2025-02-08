"Get over it bro" - Fans react to Jake Paul accusing Canelo Alvarez of ducking him with edited picture after boxing icon dismisses fight rumors 

Jake Paul has accused Canelo Alvarez of ducking him. Fans have reacted to the news after Paul posted an edited picture on X, poking fun at the boxing icon, who has signed a four-fight agreement with Riyadh Season.

The Mexican boxer has held world titles across multiple weight classes and was also the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child', who made his professional boxing debut in 2020, holds a record of 11-1. His most recent bout was against former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, which the 28-year-old won by unanimous decision.

Paul and Alvarez were seemingly amidst finalizing a bout for May 3 in Las Vegas. However, the Mexican allegedly backed out and made the Riyadh Season deal instead.

Turki Alalshikh reportedly told Alvarez that if he fights the Youtuber, his deal with the Riyadh Season will be terminated. Hence, instead of fighting Paul, the Mexican will now have four fights on his Riyadh Season agreement, with the first scheduled for May 4.

In an attempt to poke fun at the boxer for dodging him, Paul shared a hilariously edited image on X of a duck with Alvarez's head, captioning the post:

"Facts"

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Several fans reacted to this edit. One user wrote:

"Get over it bro"

Another fan commented:

"How much money did you offer him? Offer it to his opponent"

Another netizen suggested:

"Fight ksi at 185 and call it a day"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy: Jake Paul on X]

Jake Paul exposes Canelo Alvarez

In his most recent Instagram video, Jake Paul exposed Canelo Alvarez for supposedly ducking him. Paul also displayed a contract both fighters had signed and a poster claiming that the fight was all set to be announced next week until the Mexican backed out.

'The Problem Child' captioned the post:

"Exposing Canelo 🤦🏼‍♂️"

Check out Paul's latest Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, MVP has announced on X that Paul‘s next fight will be against a high-profile opponent and the promotion is in negotiations with multiple fighters.

Check out Most Valuable Promotions' statement below:

