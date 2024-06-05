"Get over it and move on" - Fans school Jamahal Hill for his "weak sh*t" at UFC 300 post on Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill is still bothered by his UFC 300 loss to Alex Pereira, taking issue with 'Poatan's' decision to celebrate over his unconscious body, which he addressed in a lengthy Instagram post.

Hill referenced his own sportsmanship after beating his mentor Glover Teixeira in Brazil for light heavyweight gold, before contrasting it with 'Poatan's' mockery of him at UFC 300.

"Now I haven't really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and DOG WALKED your guy in one of the most one sided sided *ss whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!! I've never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!"

Trending

Hill went on to say that Pereira misunderstood his competitive nature and took things too far with his celebration, for which the former champion has vowed to make him pay.

"But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended my career y'all think this is was funny or cool!! @alexpoatanpereira you really setup a punch you couldn't get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak sh*t but it ok because you will fight me again and my eyes won't leave you until your as stiff as Izzy left you in Miami!!!"

Furthermore, he claimed that the next time they fight, which he is confident they will, he will be victorious.

The nature of this statement, though, did not sit well with fans, who flocked to the comment section of Hill's post to criticize him.

"That's just a bit weak bro get over it and move on. Petty behavior you will never be champ with your mentality."

Another fan simply scoffed at Hill with a tongue-in-cheek remark about the knockout.

"This ain't it man. Get some sleep"

This sentiment was echoed by others.

"You talked hella sh*t and got slumped. Sit down bro."

Some fans even mocked Hill for how long he dwelled on the loss.

"Bros been thinking about this sh*t for weeks"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jamahal Hill's post

Whether the two men ever fight again is up to Hill to continue winning. He will next be seen in action against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303.

Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira were friendlier at one point

Despite the fallout of their UFC 300 bout, Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira were once friendly with each other, with Hill asking him about his 'Chama' catchphrase and what it meant.

Check out Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira's friendly interaction:

Expand Tweet

Things, however, took a turning point at the pre-fight press conference, when Hill upped his trash talk.