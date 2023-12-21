"Get ready for that" - Dana White shares exciting update about UFC 300 card

Company CEO Dana White has shared an update regarding UFC 300, the promotion's historic card that is set to take place in April next year.

White was recently quoted as saying that the first preliminary fight of the evening will have fans losing their minds, adding to the anticipation about who will fight at the momentous event.

None of the fights have been announced yet, but according to the UFC CEO, fans and fighters will not have to wait much longer.

A recording of Dana White's recent Instagram live was uploaded to X by @itsdylan3x, with the CEO saying this:

"I will be announcing the [UFC 300] card soon. Very soon. Not the whole card, some of it. But yeah, so get ready for that too."

It has long been speculated that mega-star Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return at UFC 300. But his coach, John Kavanagh, appeared to rule out a potential appearance in April during an interview last month.

Dana White has been tight-lipped about any potential superstar appearances at UFC 300, but fans canlikely expect an epic night of fights regardless of who features on the card.

Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland-Dricus du Plessis brawl at UFC 296

UFC 296, which took place last weekend, was the promotion's final event of 2023.

The pay-per-view card featured two title fights, with Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval in the co-main event and Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington serving as the headliner.

However, arguably the most talked about fight of the evening took place outside the octagon between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

The pair are scheduled to collide at UFC 297 in January for the middleweight title. Ahead of their clash, they appeared at the 2024 Season press conference, held last Friday.

Strickland, known for his brash persona, was immensely angered by Du Plessis' comments about the abuse 'Tarzan' suffered growing up.

The pair attended UFC 296 the following day and were sat two rows away from each other. Given the existing tension, a brief exchange between was all that was needed for them to erupt into a brawl cageside.

Dana White shared his thoughts on the incident during his post-event media appearance, and said this:

"So what kind of an a**hole sits Strickland next to Du Plessis?"

He continued:

"This a**hole. That's who. I do every seating assignment every week. How f****ing stupid is that? I mean seriously"

