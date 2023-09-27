“Get the ring cards ready for Nina” - Dillon Danis warns Logan Paul after training ‘heavy rounds’ with UFC juggernaut Alex Pereira

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled to engage in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout within the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

Since the fight's announcement in July, 'El Jefe' has provocatively shared intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. In the lead-up to the fight, Danis even suggested to 'The Maverick' that Agdal should work as the ring girl for their bout. Danis' social media shenanigans prompted Agdal to take legal measures, including filing a lawsuit and obtaining a restraining order against the 30-year-old BJJ specialist.

To prepare for his debut in the squared circle, Dillon Danis sought guidance from former UFC middleweight kingpin Alex Pereira. Danis recently shared photos from his training session with 'Poatan,' along with a caption that taunted Paul:

"Heavy rounds today with @AlexPereiraUFC Don't worry Logan, get the ring cards ready for Nina. I'll be there October 14th and I'm gonna break your face pu**y."

Check out Danis' post below:

Danis and Pereira had previously joined forces for a shared sparring session. The collaboration occurred before Pereira's debut in the light heavyweight division against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July, with Danis providing grappling and wrestling support.

Dillon Danis discloses $400,000 in attorney expenses amidst legal battle with Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis recently revealed the heavy financial strain he's facing due to the legal fallout from his relentless online antics on Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.

During a recent appearance on American streamer Adin Ross' Kick stream with Andrew Tate, 'El Jefe' discussed the significant financial impact of his legal battle. He also expressed concerns that Paul might be trying to use the situation to pressure him into backing out of the fight:

"I think he [Logan] doesn't wanna fight me. I think he's just trying to get me to pull out somehow so then he looks like the hero. I don't know, that's bullsh*t. This is all going through him. Even if I win the case, I still have to pay over $400,000 in attorney fees, and lawyer fees. So, it's like, just bullsh*t. When I'm promoting a fight, this is the biggest he's ever done or event he's ever done, and I made the whole event."

Check out Danis' comments below:

