"This man does so much charity work!" - Alex Pereira's training with 'homeless guy' Dillon Danis has the comments section dripping with sarcasm 

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is currently training hard for his debut in the light heavyweight division.

He’s set to face former 205-pound kingpin Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 later this month in what should be a key fight for the division and could throw ‘Poatan’ right into title contention.

However, while fans were wowed by a recent video of him dropping a sparring partner with a body shot in a training session, they seemed less enthused by another video posted to the Brazilian’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Pereira training with grappler Dillon Danis, who is perhaps better known for his friendship with UFC superstar Conor McGregor than his accomplishments in MMA.

Fans who watch the video can see ‘Poatan’ largely fending Danis’ takedowns off, and also doing some work with him on the ground, even taking the jiu-jitsu ace’s back at one point.

However, due to Danis’ reputation online for making wild callouts of everyone from AEW champ MJF to heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, it didn’t take long for fans to poke fun at his training session with Pereira.

YouTube users @jayn6943, @rustyshackleford8473 and @garbnothrow6105 intimated that Danis is mentally challenged, while user @ThugNastyGaming seemed to label the grappler homeless, and @homeyv labeled the session “charity work.”

“I always knew that Pereira was a solid guy. But him being part of the Make a Wish Foundation just confirmed it.”

“I respect Pereira even more for going out of his way to train with the mentally handicapped.”

“Wow Alex the people’s champ never ceases to amaze me such a great person. Full of heart, went out of his way to train someone with a disability.”

“Alex really is the man, it’s so great to see him giving back to the community and bringing in homeless guys to give them opportunity to better there life. Great job champ!”

“This man does so much charity work! I love it!”

However, there were some fans, including users @RationalLlama and @rainchazzer6308, who did show respect to Danis’ grappling skills, and praised Pereira for looking to improve his own technique on the mat.

“Honestly training grappling with Danis is a pretty good idea.”

“Great to see Poatan doing his grappling home work.”

The most scathing comment, though, came from user @FkTheUFC. This comment was more serious, and questioned Alex Pereira being willing to train with someone he considers a “joke”.

“Poatan...champ. You’re a combat sports legend and you know what you’re doing more than anyone. But please, find better sparring and training partners. Jan is no joke. Danis is a joke.”

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira: What gift did ‘Poatan’ give to his coach and mentor?

It’s a well-known fact that Alex Pereira is close to his coach and mentor, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira. Teixeira retired from MMA after his loss to Jamahal Hill in January, but still trains ‘Poatan’ at his gym.

Recently, Alex Pereira surprised the Brazilian legend with a wholesome gift – a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit 🥹 The wholesome moment when Alex Pereira surprised friend and coach Glover Teixeira with a Harley-Davidson motorbike The wholesome moment when Alex Pereira surprised friend and coach Glover Teixeira with a Harley-Davidson motorbike ❤️🥹 https://t.co/moT7fXeArn

The video was met with a strong reaction online, with fans praising Pereira for his relationship with the former UFC champion.

